US Open: Welcome return to play for a wee par three

THE short downhill par-3 12th hole was always one of three holes from The Country Club main course excluded in the championship routing — replaced by three holes from the adjacent Primrose nine. But for the first time in a US Open at Brookline since Francis Ouimet’s landmark victory in 1913, the wee par-3 will take its place as No 11 in the routing when the championship begins tomorrow after a 34-year absence.

The USGA’s primary reasoning for including it? “This is a really neat golf hole — let’s use it,” said Jeff Hall, the USGA’s managing director, rules and Open championships.

“First and foremost, it’s a really wonderful little short par-3,” Hall said of the 131-yarder. “As you look at golf out there today, there’s probably not enough of those types of holes. To have one on that property and be able to use it where it would make sense logistically from a routing standpoint, we’re just very excited to have that opportunity.”

The 2022 composite course will feature a routing never used before in any of the previous 14 USGA championships, two Walker Cups or the 1999 Ryder Cup held at Brookline. Since the 1957 US Amateur — when the USGA was seeking more yardage — a composite championship course has excluded three holes on the main course to stretch the total length by 450 yards.

“We’ve played all our championships since 1957 on composite routing that did not include the ninth, 10th and 12th holes,” said Brendan Walsh, the head professional at The Country Club.

By eliminating the short par-4 10th and even shorter 12th in favour of three long holes from the Primrose — as well as converting the short par-4 second into a long par-3 — it created some imbalanced nines for the composite with the front side measuring about 3,200 yards for the most recent 2013 US Amateur played there while the back stretched to a stout 4,100 yards.

This time, however, the setup will skip the short par-4 fourth hole and replace it with the par-3 12th. They’ve also jigger the order a bit — at the suggestion of a TCC member — wrapping up the front side by playing the usual par-5 14th “Quarry” hole and the Primrose ninth as Nos. 8 and 9 and what the club is now calling “the Open Course.”

The back side will start with the usual par-5 11th hole as a long par-4, with the 131-yard par-3 playing as the 11th hole in the championship. The Primrose 1-2 combination hole and 625-yard eighth will play as Nos. 13 and 14 in the Open before finishing on the familiar 15 through 18 closing stretch.

This routing brings the nines more in balance with a par-5 and two par-3s on each side with the front measuring 3,556 yards and the back 3,698. In addition to better accommodating two-tee starts that have become the norm since the last time the US Open was played here, it also eliminates two awkward walks to the from the usual fourth green to fifth tee as well as the length of the downhill par-3 that was previously skipped.

Consequently, the world will finally get to see what they were missing with the newly Gil Hanse-renovated one-shotter that exudes old-school charm. Hanse has been tinkering with the historic course since prepping it for the 2013 US Amateur won by Matthew Fitzpatrick, but it wasn’t until the fall of 2019 that he restored the short hole called Redan to its glory.

“I think one of the more dramatic changes to the golf course will be the reclamation of the green space on hole No 12, the downhill par 3,” said Hanse. “It will restore some wonderful hole locations, which will bring the green a lot closer to the edge.

“The green pad itself was constructed to house the entirety of the green and over years and years of evolution the green has shrunk, the rough has come in and the green has separated itself from the surrounding bunkers.”

While Brookline is flush with small green complexes, the par-3 had become a relative postage stamp at only 2,400 square feet after years of mowing practices. Hanse stretched the shoulders of the green back to the original parameters that were clearly visible on the elevated landform that falls off sharply behind and on the right. A trio of bunkers guard the left while a yawning cross bunker covers the front — all rebuilt by Hanse.

Walsh said the restored green is 4,500sq feet — nearly twice the size of what it had shrunk down to — and ranges 30 yards deep with a plethora of new hole options closer to the trouble around the sharper perimeter. That’s what Hanse was aiming for by restoring the original shape and contours.

“The green expansion will make it an easier target to hit for the members but by creating new hole locations closer to the edges will provide more difficulty and require more precision for the championship golfers,” Hanse said.

“The green depth and various tees there, even though it’s a short hole there’s a tremendous amount of flexibility with the setup of that hole,” said Hall. “I think it could play as short as 102 yards and as long as 140 yards. That’s pretty amazing flexibility for such a short hole.”

One of the big parts of Hanse’s master plan with the course was making the long holes long again for today’s professionals. So the short par-3 will provide a welcome scoring opportunity in a grueling back nine stretch, falling after the 500-yard uphill par-4 “Himalayas” 10th and before a run of four holes that measure 473, 440, 619 and 510 yards until the 202-yard par-3 16th.

“It could provide some excitement — Lord knows, once you play that hole and get up onto the 12th tee, you’ve got some good size holes,” Hall said. “So there’s a chance here and it falls perfectly in the way the golf course is routed. We all know when you get to a US Open and you have a chance, you better take advantage of it because typically there aren’t many of them or enough of them to make up for other mistakes.

“You’ve got one here and I’m sure there are people who will walk off that hole with a number on their card and scratching their head thinking ‘How did that just happen?’”