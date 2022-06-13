Phil Mickelson:  ‘I respect Rory. I respect his ideas’

There are a lot of words that can describe Phil Mickelson’s first encounter with the press corps in the mainland United States since last August – awkward, uncomfortable, confrontational, evasive, disingenuous, repulsive. All of them are accurate. But the word that most describes what we saw for 22 minutes in a cramped, standing-room-only interview tent on Monday afternoon at The Country Club is simply … sad.

Mickelson – once so confident in his stature as one of the most beloved fan favorites in golf – has been reduced to a stammering husk of his former self. Just 13 months ago he stood at the pinnacle of the game as the oldest player to win a major championship, a feat that prompted throngs to abandon all Covid protocols and storm the final fairway just to walk in the shadow of his triumph.

He arrived this week to his 30th US Open – “this incredible championship that has eluded me for my career,” he said – not as someone trying to complete his career slam but as a pariah – persona non grata on his home PGA Tour. A diminished old man who betrayed his peers for the sake of obscene amounts of Saudi Arabian cash to play exhibition matches of no real competitive consequence. For the money, he’s burned a reputation he spent more than three decades carefully cultivating.

“I am, again, very appreciative of the many memories, opportunities, experiences, friendships, relationships the PGA Tour has provided … those will last a lifetime, but I'm hopeful that I'll have a chance to create more,” he said about his home tour that has banished him, not giving off the sense that he has much realistic hope that he hasn’t played his last PGA Tour event after winning 45 times, including six majors.

Mostly, Mickelson used the grilling from the press to evade direct questions by trying to insert the proper talking point that only danced around whatever truth he was hiding – all the while trying, painfully, to sound contrite. He used the word “respect” a lot regarding everyone who disagrees with or is disappointed in him.

What would he say to the families of those who died in the 9/11 attack perpetrated by 15 Saudis? “I would say to everyone that has lost loved ones, lost friends on 9/11 that I have deep, deep empathy for them. I can't emphasize that enough. I have the deepest of sympathy and empathy for them.”

Is he hurt by fans who have turned against him and may heckle him? “I respect and I understand their opinions, and I understand that they have strong feelings and strong emotions regarding this choice, and I certainly respect them, respect that … I respect that.”

What about his peers who remained loyal to the PGA and DP World Tours – particularly the critically outspoken Rory McIlroy? “I think that I respect if they disagree, but at this time this is the right decision.

“I certainly respect Rory. I thought what a great finish yesterday (to win his second consecutive RBC Canadian Open) and great accomplishment and what a career he has had. I certainly respect him. I respect his ideas. I respect all the players that choose to stay on the PGA Tour. I certainly think extremely highly of many of the players on the PGA Tour and their right to their own decisions.”

Has his legacy been tarnished by abandoning the PGA Tour? “I've done all I can to help contribute to the game, contribute to the PGA Tour during my time with them, and that's all I can do.”

Does he feel the need to apologize for playing LIV Golf? “I'm going to try to keep any issues that I have, again, going forward, behind closed doors because it was one of the biggest mistakes I've made is voicing all of these little things.”

How does he feel about LIV Golf playing on courses owned by the former president who instigated an insurrection in an effort to overturn the will of the people? “I care more about the quality of the test of golf, the quality of the golf course, the fan experience and their ability to see and view the golf, and the challenge of what the venue provides for the players.”

Does he believe LIV Golf is actually damaging golf instead of “growing the game?” “I believe there's a lot of things about LIV Golf that are transformative. Two specifically are a unique different format from a format that's been the same for half a century or more. And I believe moving tournaments throughout the world and bringing that type of championship golf to different parts of the world is going to have a very positive effect globally on the sport.”

What would he say about the blanket suspensions delivered by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, to whom he hasn’t spoken to since October? “I won't be discussing at this time, and I believe those areas are areas that should be behind closed doors.”

On the one occasion Mickelson spoke Monday about his game this week, he didn’t sound like someone capable of turning back the clock like he did in May 2021 to win the PGA Championship.

“So that's going to be a challenge, right. It's the most difficult test in golf,” he said, citing the three rounds of hit-and-giggle golf at the Centurion Club last week as important to identifying “some of the areas of weakness.” “It was one of the worst putting tournaments I've had in years,” he said of his LIV debut.

Where Phil goes from here? “I am going to play the LIV events. I am going to play the British Open, but anything other than that would be pure speculation. I don't know how this is all going to play out.

“My preference is to be able to choose which path I would like, one or the other or both,” he said. “I feel that I gave as much back to the PGA Tour and the game of golf that I could throughout my 30 years here, and through my accomplishments on the course I've earned a lifetime membership. I intend to keep that and then choose going forward which events to play and not.”

That choice is no longer his to make. His made his $200m bed with LIV Golf, selling his reputation to the highest bidder. As Monday illustrated, he’s still stammering to find the words to justify it beyond the making himself richer.