McIlroy backs PGA stance on rebels as he kicks off Canadian Open defence with a 66

A lot is being asked of Rory McIlroy this week. Until Thursday morning, most of it was off the course. Which is perhaps at least partly why McIlroy looked to be thoroughly enjoying the challenge of defending his Canadian Open title on a soggy opening morning in Toronto as he shot a four-under 66 to put himself up among the round one leaders.

Having both spent the early part of the week acting as voices for the other side in the LIV golf drama, McIlroy and playing partner Justin Thomas got back to what they know best in the early drizzle at St. Georges. The Holywood native hit six birdies and two bogeys while Thomas couldn’t take as much advantage of the conditions, carding a one-under 69.

As soon as he stepped off the course, however, it was back to the diplomatic duty for McIlroy who unequivocally backed the decision of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan earlier in the day to suspend all 17 members who had defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf event in England.

“I think at this point, Jay has been pretty transparent that he’s going to act within the terms and regulations, rules that are set for a PGA Tour member. All he’s doing is basically going by the book,” said McIlroy, who has been steadfast in his opposition to the Greg Norman-led venture.

“I think the majority of the membership who are here this week and that haven’t went and played elsewhere really appreciate that. He’s done the right thing because these guys have broken rules and done things outside the tournament regulations. Because of that there are going to be consequences.”

While McIlroy very justifiably poked fun at the infantile names of the teams competing in the LIV event, saving particular scorn for the Iron Heads, he did admit he would be checking in on goings-on in England.

“I think like everyone else, I’m intrigued,” he added. “I’m a fan of golf. I’ve got quite a few guys over there who I call friends who are playing so of course I’ll go watch it and see what all the fuss is about…I’m certainly not going out to buy any team merchandise any time soon.”

As far as matters on the course went, the 33-year-old was pleased with his 66 which kept him close to early clubhouse leader Matt Fitzpatrick, the Englishman carding a very impressive 64.

“It’s a really solid start. A 66 around here is good score,” said McIlroy, looking to defend a title on the PGA Tour for the first time. “I felt like the course was there to go even lower just from the rain and how receptive it was but overall very happy with the start of the week, especially coming off a disappointing weekend at the Memorial last weekend. It’s nice to bounce back.”

Playing alongside Fitzpatrick in the trio behind his compatriot, Shane Lowry was often left watching as the huge galleries moved off with the McIlroy group. But those who did stick around saw some of the best of the Offaly native’s short game. Starting on the ninth, Lowry carded three birdies in a blemish-free front nine. Things got a bit more hectic after his turn with a pair of bogeys and two more birdies to finish with a three-under 67.