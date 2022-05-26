Rory McIlroy confirms he'll miss Irish Open but play JP McManus Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy will not play in this year's Irish Open at Mount Juliet, but will take part in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor the following week.
Confirming his schedule for the coming weeks, McIlroy will play four tournaments in a row — the Memorial, the RBC Canadian Open, the Travelers and the US Open — in the weeks ahead of the Irish golf showpiece which starts on June 30.
However, McIlroy will take a break that weekend before playing at Adare, which will form part of his preparation for the Open at St Andrew's.
“I’ll play these next four weeks and then it’s two weeks out from competitive golf I guess,” he explained. “I’ll go to Adare Manor and play JP’s Pro-Am and then just probably be around the area that week, play some links golf and then head to St Andrews maybe the weekend before to get some prep done.”