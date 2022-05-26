Rory McIlroy confirms he'll miss Irish Open but play JP McManus Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy will not play in this year's Irish Open at Mount Juliet, but will take part in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor the following week.

Confirming his schedule for the coming weeks, McIlroy will play four tournaments in a row — the Memorial, the RBC Canadian Open, the Travelers and the US Open — in the weeks ahead of the Irish golf showpiece which starts on June 30.