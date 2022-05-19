Woods starts strong but finishes with a limp and a lot of frustrations

Conservative game plan which drove him to glory in 2007 doesn't quite pay off 15 years later as course catches up with superstar, who shoots 74
Woods starts strong but finishes with a limp and a lot of frustrations

Not feeling it: Tiger Woods watches his shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Pic: AP Photo/Eric Gay

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 20:40
Scott Michaux TULSA, Oklahoma

Tiger Woods couldn’t build on a promising start and literally limped home to an opening 74 on Thursday at Southern Hills.

Woods was playing along in red figures from the opening hole before he double-crossed his approach on the 18th green. He slammed the club down in frustration and never seemed comfortable again after trudging up the steep hill on the closing hole then having to navigate the even steeper slope downhill off the first tee.

After a bogey from the back bunker on 18 left him even par at the turn, Woods couldn’t get his mojo back on the front side and posted a 4-over 39 that included bogeys at 1, 2, 4, 8 and 9 and a lone birdie on No. 3.

“I drove it well, but my iron shots were not very good. I didn't get the ball very close,” he said. “I got off to a great start and didn't keep it going. I really didn't give myself any looks for birdie. I was struggling trying to get the ball on the green, and I missed quite a few iron shots both ways. It was a frustrating day.” 

While playing with Rory McIlroy – who put on a driving clinic to claim the first-round lead with a 5-under 69 – and Jordan Spieth, Woods displayed the same kind of conservative gameplan off the tees that led him to victory at Southern Hills in the 2007 PGA Championship. He was hitting irons off par-4 tees on Nos. 12, 15, 17, 4 and 9 while McIlroy and Spieth were banging drivers well more than 100 yards beyond Woods.

Even worse, Woods didn’t seem to have full control of his stinger irons and kept missing fairways on 15, 4 and 9 and putting himself further in arears and leading to bogeys.

“Well, it wouldn't have been so far back if I would have hit the iron shot solid and put the ball in the fairway,” Woods said of his strategy. “I was playing to my spots, and those guys obviously have a different game plan. It's just different.

“The game is just different. It's much more aggressive now, and I know that. But I was playing to my spots. If I would have hit the ball solidly on those two holes and put the ball in the fairway, I would have been fine. I would have had 9-iron, 8-iron in there. That's not a big deal. But I didn't do that. I put the ball in the rough over there on No. 4 and hit the tree on No. 9 and ended up hitting a 4-iron in there.” 

Making on his second start on a surgically repaired lower leg after injuries sustained in a car crash in February 2021, Woods was noticeably in discomfort earlier than he was walking the hills at Augusta National in April.

“Yeah, my leg is not feeling as good as I would like it to be. We'll start the recovery process and get after it tomorrow,” he said.

“I just can't load it. Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, and walking hurts, and twisting hurts. It's just golf. I if don't play that, then I'm all right.”

More in this section

Séamus Power right on the cut line after late run of birdies Séamus Power sticking to the basics and keeping his feet firmly on the ground 
For McIlroy, Tiger and more, the faraway (and refurbed) Hills may actually be greener For McIlroy, Tiger and more, the faraway (and refurbed) Hills may actually be greener
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open - Day One - The Renaissance Club Best PGA bets and the Southern Hills holes that could make or break them
<p>Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during his first round of the US PGA at Southern Hills in Oklahoma. Picture: AP Photo/Eric Gay</p>

Rory McIlroy lets loose at Southern Hills to take early lead at USPGA 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up