Rory McIlroy grouped with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth for PGA

There’ll be no hiding from the spotlight at Southern Hills with Rory McIlroy playing in the marquee grouping with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds.

McIlroy finished runner-up at the Masters and is trying to win his first major since 2014, but the world No. 7 and two-time PGA champion’s storyline will almost take a back seat to his two playing partners when they tee off the 10th hole at 14:11 Ireland time on Thursday.