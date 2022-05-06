Student Poots swaps the books for Baltray 

High school student Katie Poots will tee off at Baltray today in the opening round of the Flogas Irish Women's & Girls' Amateur Open with form on her side and a smile on her face as she takes a break from her studies to do what she loves best - smashing her driver.

Poots, 16, has arrived at Co. Louth for the 54-hole strokeplay tournament that has returned to its traditional May slot for the first time since 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid pandemic and last year’s Championship took place in October, when Germany’s Charlotte Back won by three strokes from Ireland’s Beth Coulter.

Poots finished 15th last time out and is coming off her victory last weekend at the prestigious Fairhaven Trophy in north-west England, when after back-to-back opening rounds of 77 the Knock golfer shot a two-under 73 and then a 72 to finish a shot ahead of England’s Isla McDonald-O’Brien on one-under 299.

“After the first two rounds it was a bit unexpected to be honest,” Poots, from Belfast, said. “The last two rounds just went by, I had one of the Golf Ireland girls on my bag and just went out and had a bit of fun, just had a bit of craic with all my team-mates and played golf.”

Having fun is the key ingredient to a good day’s golf for Poots, who will sit her AS Levels at Ballyhackamore Collegiate School this summer and has already committed to a golf scholarship at the University of Central Florida.

“I’d say for me that’s the most important thing. If I don’t enjoy it then there’s no point – just have good fun and talk away to people.

“I’m always a very chatty person, I’ll always talk away to whoever I’m playing with and just enjoy myself, even if I’ve been playing bad. Just have good craic, that’s the main thing.” She takes no hesitation in explaining her strongest and favourite aspect of the game.

“I love just smashing my driver. Yeah, that’s my favourite part. I love going to the gym and lifting weights and making new friends from everywhere and playing different places.

“I’ve been going to the gym three times a week so that just started off a good base and I got stronger so I’m able to maintain longer. And just practising whenever I can, as much as I can mainly getting my short game better and that’s just the ticket, what I’ve been trying to improve on. It’s all in the short game.” Poots has already achieved a major goal for the season in breaking into the top 1000 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings for women, her Fairhaven victory lifting her into the top 660 and while her long-term goals include a life on the LPGA Tour and going to the Olympics, her immediate ambitions lie closer to home.

“Just have fun and play golf. There’s a few individual, like I’d love to win the Irish Girls’ Close but no pressure on myself, just play golf.”