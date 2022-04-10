McIlroy: 'It's been a tough couple of days'

On the coldest day Rory McIlroy’s game heated up.

McIlroy broke par on a grey, cold and windy day at Augusta National, carding a 1-under 71 on Saturday to climb to 1-over through three Masters rounds.

“I played well. It's just hard to go very low out there,” McIlroy said of his four-birdie, three-bogey day. “It's hard … anything under par is a good score. It's just blustery. There's no easy birdies. Even the par-5s, usually they're sort of, not guaranteed 4s, but you feel like they're holes that you would likely pick shots up on. The way the wind's blowing, sometimes 5's a good score and you just move on.”

After a pair of 73s left McIlroy too far behind to effectively contend on a day resistant to charges, he managed to post one of the few red numbers and move into the top 15. McIlroy leads the field in driving distance (320.0 yards) and is third in greens in regulation (72.22 percent), but he’s tied 48 of the 52 players to make the cut in putting.

“Yeah, it's been a tough couple of days, and I've just sort of hung in there as best as I could,” he said. “It's not really conditions favorable for going low and trying to get close to the leaders. So it's just sort of hanging in there and doing the best that you can.” As world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler threatened to squeeze the life out of the season’s first major with another torrid round, McIlroy is left picking a different target for his final round. A back-door top-10 isn’t his desired goal, but it’s where he finds himself settling heading into Sunday.

“You're just trying to go out and shoot the best score that you possibly can without being reckless and without taking on too much risk,” he said. “I'll try to go out and do that tomorrow. I think I moved up a few places with that score today and just try to move up a few more tomorrow and try to get a top 10 and move on.”

With McIlroy and Séamus Power both out of the mix as far as vying for a green jacket, both turned their attention to Shane Lowry’s bid to become the first Irish winner of the Masters.

“If Shane can hang in there and get to maybe 6- or 7-under, I think he'd have obviously a helluva chance tomorrow,” Rory said. “He relished these conditions. This flat ball flight is kind of made for this and I think he just believes he’s a better player in conditions like this. Having that experience at Portrush should stand him well.”

Said Power: “I'm hoping it might fall into Shane's hands a little bit. We obviously grew up playing a lot of this, but we don't play courses like this in the wind. So it's going to be a battle. There is going to be guys that will get some good breaks, bad breaks out there, so I think you'll need a little bit of that.

“I sent him a text last night. Look, I'm not going to mess with him. He's a major champion, he knows what he's doing.”