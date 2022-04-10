Lowry tied fourth as Scottie Scheffler still clings to the lead at the Masters

Scottie Scheffler cracked the door ever so slightly for his chasers, but Shane Lowry failed to keep his foot in it on a cold and difficult Saturday at the Masters.

Scheffler broke par for the third straight day to sit at 9-under 207, three shots ahead of charging Australian Cameron Smith – whose Saturday 68 was the lone round in the 60s on a bitingly cold and blustery day. Sungjae Im recovered after dropping three strokes on the front to play the back in 4-under to sit five off the lead.

Lowry is tied fourth seven back at 2-under 214, tied with 2011 Masters champ Charl Schwartzel after a 1-over 73. The Offaly man got off to a good start trying to keep pace with the world No. 1, but his hopes of winning Ireland’s first green jacket disintegrated as the afternoon wore on at Augusta National.

“I'm playing the best golf I've ever played, and how many times do I get a chance to play the best golf I've ever played at Augusta in the Masters?” Lowry said. “I was quite bullish about my game going out there today, and felt ready to kind of take on Scottie and I just didn't do it. Last 10 holes just wasn't good enough, and it's unfortunate.”

Lowry’s decline started with a shocking wedge approach from the fairway that came up short on the uphill ninth and led to his first bogey.

“I just hit a few bad shots. Like nine, like geez, I was bouncing, like I was feeling great about my game,” he said. “Honestly, first tee, no nerves, nothing. Felt so comfortable out there, and that just seemed to kill all my momentum that I had.

“You know, I just lipped out on eight for birdie, feeling really good, and 99 yards to the flag, I mean, most stupidest shot I've hit in a while. You just can't do that if you want to win tournaments like this.”

Lowry’s frustration boiled over with another bogey on the par-5 13th hole that not only took the wind out of Lowry but prompted a beef with his caddie Bo Martin. Lowry laid up short of where he’d hoped to be and then wedged it 50 feet past the pin. Matters got worse as he three-putted for bogey and dropped eight shots out of a lead he’d briefly trimmed as close as four.

Broadcast microphones picked up a disgruntled Lowry sniping at Martin after wedging it long. While it was a bit muffled and talked over by the TV analysts, Lowry seemed to say “left myself no shot. What a f**ing shit yardage that was. Well done, well done Bo. Only 30 yards out.” Lowry dropped another shot on 17 after once again missing from the fairway into the greenside bunker, from which he blasted out over the green and took bogey. He shot a 1-over 73 after giving back three strokes on the last 10 holes and sits tied fourth at 2-under overall, seven shots behind Scheffler.

“At most it looks like a three-horse race now,” said three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo, discounting Lowry and the rest seven or more shots back. The largest final-round deficit ever scaled to win the Masters was eight strokes by Jackie Burke Jr. in 1956 when 54-hole leader Ken Venturi shot 80. Gary Player shot 64 in 1978 to erase a seven-shot deficit and Faldo cruised past Greg Norman from six down in 1996.

“I don't really know what to say. I'm obviously very disappointed,” said Lowry. “As you can see from the score, it was tough. There's not many low scorers. There's not many good scores. Yeah, I don't even know what to say. I'm disappointed in my own self for that last 10 holes that I just had. Yeah, I've just got to pick myself up and go again tomorrow.”

Scheffler started the day with a five-shot lead, tying five others for the largest through 36 holes. The last four golfers to stake themselves to such an advantage all went on to win – Herman Keiser (1946), Jack Nicklaus (1975), Raymond Floyd (1976) and Jordan Spieth (2015).

He pushed his lead as high as six strokes and was sailing along at 3-under on the day through 13 holes before his seemingly impervious march to a Sunday coronation hit a speed bump. Bogeys at 14 and 15 cut into his comfort zone, but he righted the ship with a birdie at 17.

Then on 18, Scheffler pulled his tee shot into a thicket and had to carefully assess his option before taking an unplayable drop. From there he delivered a searing 255 yard shot that rolled within 5 feet of the pin and over the back of the green to set up a bogey save.

“You hate bogeying the last hole, but the way I bogeyed it, it for sure felt like a par,” said Scheffler.

That recovery did Lowry’s hopes no favours.

“Yeah, look, I'm just quite disappointed at the moment,” he said as Scheffler was struggling to finish. “I'll have to pick myself up and get at it tomorrow. Scottie looks like he's in trouble on the last; he could make at least bogey. I'll probably be six or seven back. Tomorrow is supposed to be nice weather. Hopefully I can go low."

Just going low might not be enough. Lowry dug his hole deep enough that he’ll need to count on help from the three men seven, four and two shots ahead of him on a course that’s typically set up to allow charges on Sunday and a forecast for warmer and calmer weather.

“I think I just have to play my own game and try to finish as best I can,” he said. “There's no point in going out there and standing up and hitting a 7-iron straight at the flag on the first because that's not going to work around Augusta.

“You just need to play your game plan and plod my way around the course like I've been doing and see where it leaves me at the end of the day.

“Look, I've never been in this position at Augusta, so it's the first time for me. I'm happy with that this week, that I've given myself … you know, been up there this week. What's possible? There's a 65 out there in good conditions, but it just depends what the other guys ahead of me do.”

Rory McIlroy is tied ninth at 1-over overall, 10 off the lead and three shots behind Lowry after a third-round 71. Séamus Power shot his third straight 74 and is tied 36th at 6-over.

Lowry’s hopes, as long as they are, are Ireland’s best to win its first Masters.

“Shane has a knack for having these amazing moments in golf,” said Power, who played junior golf with Lowry. “Nothing would surprise me with him. Scottie is going to take a lot of catching. He's on an unbelievable run of form and he doesn't look like he's going to get too bothered by the moment. But we've seen guys in this position before. It's not easy to win, especially not easy to win here. So it's going to be a battle.”