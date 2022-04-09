Every day is a school day for Séamus Power at the Masters

The conditions have changed daily at the 2022 Masters. The result remains the same for Séamus Power.

The Waterford man shot his third consecutive 74 at Augusta National, chipping in for birdie on the last on a frigid Saturday to leave him at 6-over par through three rounds of his major championship debut.

“A lot of the same to be honest, hit a lot of good shots,” said Power. “It's just tough to make birdies out here. At least I'm finding that. I hit some more good shots on the back nine there. Did the exact same thing (bogeys) on 12 and 15.

“Just one of those days. And then I haven't been able to quite make the odd little 20-footer to keep me in it, so a little more frustration. It was nice to get a birdie on the last.”

Power still hasn’t managed to make a birdie on Augusta’s front side. He came agonizingly close to making the third albatross in Masters history at No. 2 when his long approach on the par 5 bounded onto the green and rolled right at the hole. But it glanced hard off the flagstick and continued rolling 50 feet long. He hit another good second shot at the par-5 eighth only to roll over the back and failed to get up and down.

“I was sure I was going to get a birdie. I hit the pin on my second shot on the second today and I still couldn't make a birdie,” he said. “And then hit two great shots on 8 and it just rolled off the back of the green.”

Getting into the weekend on the number is an opportunity for Power to gain more experience on golf’s grandest stage and hopefully develop more familiarity with a course he’d like to return to play. Playing with veterans like Marc Leishman only helps his learning curve.

“Like Simon (Keelan, his caddie) and I were talking last few holes kind of what we're learning, this and that,” Power said. “We played with Marc, too, so a lot of good results here and just seeing what he's doing on some of the holes. To be honest, today is just tough going.

“Hit a lot of good things, but, yeah, you're just trying to learn tweaks here and there. Greens definitely a little bit more speed today, so a couple spots even in the practice rounds I was like, ‘Oh, this won't be so bad,’ all of a sudden weren't looking too great.

While Saturday was a brutal test with cold temperatures and stiff wind making it even colder and trickier, Power hit a lot of quality shots that paid a price. The biggest came on 15, when his 7-wood from 240 yards cut right through the wind and hit on the downslope behind the green and shot into the water on the adjacent 16th.

“Fifteen has got me two days in a row,” Power lamented. “It feels like you're standing on the top of the hill and it's like blowing like this and, again, my 7-wood went the same distance it would do with no wind. It's happened to me two days in a row. I'm not even sure what I would do differently, maybe just lay it up. The position I was in I figured it's worth a shot. I thought when it was in the air I might make an eagle and end up with a 6.”

With one last round, Power is probably too far off to have much hope for a top-12 finish that would earn a return in 2023. But a fairer forecast will give him chances to find that elusive birdie on the front or an eagle that could earn him his first piece of Masters crystal. “It’s going to be more fun again tomorrow,” he said. “Hopefully I can get something going early and can keep it going. I don't think it's going to be as windy tomorrow. That could mean a few more chances. But it's the same thing. You're going to try to be aggressive, but you can only pick your certain spots. So it's going to be about trying to hit it in some fairways on some of the keys holes and taking advantage from there. You're still going to have to play away from some pins. Still going to have to play defensive in certain spots, just trying to put a good round together.”