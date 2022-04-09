Down with the kids: How the Masters embraced social media (and Bryson) to win new fans

Bryson DeChambeau during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National 

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 20:19
Scott Michaux, Augusta

There was a brief moment of confusion on Wednesday, when those assembled in the formal interview room at Augusta National Golf Club looked around the room at each other to see if they’d really heard the same thing.

“You're referring to the Dude Perfect guys, right?” Masters chairman Fred Ridley said.

No, seriously. He really said that.

Ridley had been asked about a viral video that had been released by those Dude Perfect guys the Saturday before Masters week. It involved Bryson DeChambeau and the “dudes” playing an all-sports battle of Augusta in Amen Corner using everything from Frisbees to tennis rackets to baseball bats to hockey sticks to more.

It seemed like the kind of behavior that would get you evicted permanently from the premises, but instead they were invited by Ridley himself.

“My first reaction was, who are these guys? I've never heard of them,” Ridley said. “But it was something that I got comfortable with very quickly. … This group had 57 million followers on YouTube, and that sort of got my attention.” Ridley considered the request to be sincere and that “they had the utmost respect and reverence for Augusta National.” This is not Clifford Roberts’ Augusta National anymore.

“It was really part of our continuing effort to be relevant to different age groups,” Ridley said. “You know, the results of the video have been great. I think the last time I saw, and I'm sure it's gone more than that, there have been 5 million views, and it was trending. It was the No. 1 YouTube video at the time.

“I think it accomplished what we wanted to. I've heard from a number of my law partners who have teenage children who said, ‘This is great. My kids want to go out and play golf.’ That's sort of the idea.” Under Ridley and his predecessor Billy Payne, the home of the Masters has extended its reach in a digital world. Where once you could only see some of the second nine on television in a very limited broadcast window, the 2022 Masters is pretty much wall-to-wall coverage.

If your favorite golfer doesn’t get much air time in the extended TV windows, you can literally watch every single shot they hit on Masters.com via its interactive leaderboard.

Augusta National even was quick to accept and welcome Netflix cameras on site to film its “Drive To Survive” style documentary of life on the PGA Tour. Golf hopes the inside look can do for it was the original show did for Formula One.

With the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt Finals on site the weekend before the Masters, the club has invited the world inside for nearly a fortnight of festivities.

It’s a dramatic shift in philosophy from a place that remains famously secretive and exclusive. Whether the Dude Perfect guys ever get invited back for a sequel remains to be seen. But that they were invited at all says something about the direction of the club and the game.

If ANGC invites Memphis, Tennessee, sports radio host Chris Vernon to present the official Masters updates, it may be time to prepare for the apocalypse.

