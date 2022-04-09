Shane Lowry second at Augusta after 'one of the better rounds of my career'

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler might be sitting on the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history, but Shane Lowry doesn’t plan to fit him for a green jacket just yet.

Scheffler finished late with a 67 to push ahead at 8-under par 136 and open a five-shot lead, but Ireland’s Lowry rode his own Friday 68 to a share of second place heading into the weekend at Augusta National.

“One of the better rounds of my career,” said Lowry. “Quite satisfying to do it around this golf course when you need it.” Technically it was Lowry’s third 68 at Augusta, tying his career best in the opening round of 2016 and third round in 2020. But considering the gusting winds he played through on Friday, it was the best of them.

“It was quite tricky out there, quite difficult, and I managed to play some good golf and hole some nice putts at the right times,” Lowry said. “I'm, obviously, very happy with my score. There was a lot more disappointed standing here yesterday, and, yeah, I'm in a great position going into the weekend.”

Scheffler, who is on a two-month heater that already includes his first three career PGA Tour wins, made six birdies in his last 13 holes to break away from the pack. The quartet in second includes past Masters champions Charl Schwartzel (2011) and Hideki Matsuyama (2021), 2020 runner-up Sungjae Im and Lowry, whose best Masters finish was T21 last year.

The five-shot margin tied five others for the largest through 36 holes, and only Harry Cooper in 1936 failed to go on to victory. Herman Keiser (1946), Jack Nicklaus (1975), Raymond Floyd (1976), and Jordan Spieth (2015) all won after opening five-shot midpoint margins.

“Once I saw that I took the lead at one point today, and my first thought was to just keep trying to build it just because I feel like I'm playing well,” said Scheffler. “That will be the goal going into tomorrow, just to keep putting myself in good positions, execute shots, and as long as I'm committed to everything, everything should be fine. The rest really isn't up to me.”

Lowry recovered from an opening bogey Friday with birdies at 2 and 7 to get back to level par for the tournament. He left himself an awkward pitch from 38 yards to a pin tucked over a greenside bunker, with the likelihood of bogey looming. Instead, he pitched it in for birdie. He added two more on the par-5s 13 and 15 to finish 3-under overall.

“You're saving two shots there,” he said of his hole-out birdie on 10. “I was hitting that chip. It was a very sandy lie. It wasn't a great position. I wanted do hit it 10, 15 feet and give myself a chance of a par and not make double.

“You make bogey there, and all of a sudden the cut is in your head … you hole out, and I feel like I'm in the tournament then. Obviously kick-started the round. From there on I played beautiful for the rest of the round as well and gave myself a few chances and the two par saves that I needed to save as well.

“Those are the things that need to happen for you to be standing there at the end of the week.”

Rory McIlroy shot his second consecutive 73 to sit at 2-over and tied for 23rd. Séamus Power rallied with birdies at 13 and 16 to shoot consecutive 74s and finish 4-over, making the cut on the number in his first major championship appearance.

Pádraig Harrington missed over the back of the par-5 15th green with a wedge and made bogey, shooting 74 on Friday to miss the cut by one stroke at 5-over.

Tiger Woods rallied after making four bogeys in his first five holes on Friday to shoot a 74 and make the weekend at 1-over par and tied for 19th.

There are 14 players in red figures lined up behind Scheffler hoping the red-hot leader falters in what are expected to be trying conditions with cold temperatures and strong winds for Saturday’s third round. Included among them are former Masters champions Dustin Johnson (2-under) and Danny Willett (1-under) as well as major winners Collin Morikawa (-1) and Justin Thomas (-1), who tied Scheffler with the low round Friday of 67.

Lowry, despite his frustration at spitting up a few strokes in Thursday’s opening round, likes his chances in conditions conducive to a former Open champion. He goes out in Saturday’s penultimate pairing with Im at 2:40pm Georgia time (7.40pm Irish time).

“I play well in tough conditions. I much prefer the scoring be like this than 20-under,” he said. “This is where I think I thrive in these kinds of conditions. Yeah, it's supposed to be windy tomorrow.

“You're going to need everything to go your way to be standing there getting green on Sunday. I'm where I want to be. I'm where I need to be. Yeah, I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be hard, but I'm looking forward to it.

“And knowing Augusta, it will probably be easier pins on Sunday. Scoring might get a little better on Sunday, but tomorrow you need to put yourself in a position to give yourself a chance on Sunday, so that's my goal for tomorrow.

“I'll need every type of God on my side this weekend. I’m here and in position. I’m going to give it my best.”