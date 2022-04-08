Séamus Power right on the cut line after late run of birdies

It took Séamus Power 28 holes to finally make a birdie at Augusta National. He discovered the formula just in time to give himself a chance to play his first weekend at the Masters.

Short birdies at 10, 13 and 16 helped Power shoot a second consecutive 74 but in far more demanding conditions to sit at 4-over through two rounds, teetering directly on the cut line of top 50 and ties when he walked off the course Friday. Freshening winds and a firming course were likely to make the rest of the afternoon a difficult challenge.

As 74s go, Power called this one “pretty good.”

“The whole back nine, I slightly came out of a tee shot on 13, but besides that, I only missed one shot, and I was lucky to shoot 1-under,” he said.

“That's the test it is out there today. It's just tough. You're trying to do your best to commit to lines, but then the wind does funny stuff.

“You see the guy in front of you doing weird, different things. You just do your best and kind of hang in there. But it's up there. There just isn't a lot of margin for error.”

Power seemed to be marching past his margin to an early exit with bogeys on 5, 6 and 8. The Masters rookie was having little luck figuring out the intricacies of the course in the swirling winds that kept building as the day progressed.

But he finally delivered a dart to 4 feet on the difficult par-4 10th. When he rolled in the putt, he thrust his arms over his head to celebrate his maiden birdie.

“It was my first birdie. I was delighted,” he said. “It was tough there today, like my patience on the front was running thin.”

That triumph didn’t last long as he followed with bogeys on 11 and 12, the latter particularly vexing after he hit the same club Patrick Reed watched stand up in the wind and fall woefully short into Raes Creek, only Power’s sailed right through the gusts and into the back bunker where he was short-sided.

“I hit one of the best shots of the day, and you watch it fly straight into the back bunker,” Power said.

“I don't know how many, but I'm making bogeys, and you're like I'm not really sure what just happened there. You can really hit good shots that end up in horrible spots…You're scratching your head and you want to be mad at everything, but it's just tough going out there.”

Sitting at 6-over, his short game came through when he needed. He pitched stone dead for birdie at 13 and then stuck an 8-iron to 2 feet on the par-3 16th. A pair of safe finishing pars gave him the chance to needed to make his first major cut.

“Especially when I got to plus-6, I was delighted to get in at plus-4,” Power said. “Obviously, I'm a long ways back, but hopefully, I'd say it looks pretty good to be here for the next couple of days. Overall, can't be too upset considering the way I was struggling out there on the front nine.”

Should Power’s 4-over total hold up and make the weekend, he intends to focus his efforts on giving himself more reasonable chances, especially on the par-5 scoring holes.

“I didn't have a ton of opportunities today. A good look on this golf course is maybe 20, 25 feet from below the hole,” he said. “Your percentage of making those aren't that high because you don't want to risk hitting in the spot above it where you just don't have a chance at all.

“So it's an interesting balance. I haven't hit the par-5s well enough, and that's kind of killing me.

“Obviously, any week you hope to make the cut, but this week it would be even more special. It's just such a fun course to play. There are so many different shots, like so much imagination required. It's a blast. I'd love to play two more times.”