Rory McIlroy hanging in there amid worsening conditions

McIlroy is even par for the first nine of his round today and remains at one over at the Masters in Augusta
Rory McIlroy chips to the second green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 18:27
TJ Galvin

Conditions are getting tougher by the hour on day two of the Masters at Augusta National.

After fairly benign opening day conditions, the wind has really picked up today and is only getting stronger while the greens have really firmed up.

Rory McIlroy is even par for the first nine of his round today. He remains at 1-over and with the way the course is playing the cut mark is likely to be in or around 5-over.

He started off well with a birdie on the par 5 second hole to go under par for his round. A couple of wayward drives put him into trouble.

His approach shot to the third didn’t reach the green and his short chipped follow-up died on the fringes of the green. He scrambled well to hole his par putt from 12 yards.

But he gave a shot back on the fifth after another wayward drive. His second shot rolled off the green and he failed to get up and down.

A couple of mid-range par saves at 6 and 7 were crucial.

Another wayward drive way right on the par-5 8th left him hopelessly out of position. He had to play it sideways to get back onto the fairway.

His approach shot from all of 220 yards landed on a mound and rolled back onto the green. His longish birdie putt slipped just by.

After an excellent tee shot on 9, his approach shot was disappointing. It left him with a 40 plus footer which threatened the hole but stayed the wrong side.

The Ulsterman is playing with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka.

The way the conditions are and the way the course is playing, an even par round would keep McIlroy well in the hunt.

It will be a battle, however.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Seamus Power is on 5-over after 14 holes and is right on the projected cut line.

