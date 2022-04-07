Bad weather forces delayed start at the Masters 

The start of play in the first round of the 86th Masters was delayed due to bad weather on Thursday.

Thunderstorms which forced Wednesday's par-three contest to be abandoned continued through the evening and overnight in Augusta.

Tournament officials announced that the first group would start at 8.30am local time instead of 8am, with Tom Watson joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters at 8.15.

The trio will hit tee shots on the opening hole before retiring to the clubhouse.

The delay meant Tiger Woods was now scheduled to tee off at 11.04 local time (4.04pm, Irish) following his remarkable recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in February last year.

"It's just truly amazing," Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in his annual pre-tournament press conference. "I don't even know how else to say it.

"I would have probably taken some pretty high odds a few weeks or a few months ago whether or not he would be here.

"But when you think about it, it really shouldn't surprise us. He is one of the most determined, dedicated athletes that I have ever seen in my life.

"I saw him last Tuesday when he was out practicing, he was in great spirits and had (his son) Charlie with him.

"It was interesting in his press conference that he said the only real issue is walking, that his golf swing's fine. So who knows what might happen this week. But we are excited he's here."

Padraig Harrington will now tee off at 1.41pm (Irish time) with Shane Lowry out at 3.31pm. West Waterford's Seamus Powers lines up with 2018 winner Patrick Reed and Lucas Herbert at 5.54pm while Rory McIlroy is in the final group at 7.33pm alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka.

Thursday's first round tee times:

1.30pm: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun

1.41pm: Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (x)

1.52pm: Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

2.03pm: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

2.14pm: Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

2.25pm: Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

2.36pm: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

2.47pm: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (x)

3.09pm: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

3.20pm: Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

3.31pm: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl)

3.42pm: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

3.53pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng)

4.04pm: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

4.15pm: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (x)

4.26pm: Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

4.46pm: Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (x)

4.59pm: Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ

5.10pm: Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus)

5.21pm: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (x)

5.32pm: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

5.43pm: Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)

5.54pm: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

6.05pm: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (x)

6.27pm: Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor)

6.38pm: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III

6.49pm: Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns

7pm: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

7.11pm: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp)

7.22pm: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele

7.33pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

(x) denotes amateurs