Bad weather forces delayed start at the Masters 

Thunderstorms which forced Wednesday's par-three contest to be abandoned continued through the evening and overnight in Augusta.
Bad weather forces delayed start at the Masters 

Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during a practice round for the Masters on Wednesday. 

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 12:24
Phil Casey

The start of play in the first round of the 86th Masters was delayed due to bad weather on Thursday.

Thunderstorms which forced Wednesday's par-three contest to be abandoned continued through the evening and overnight in Augusta.

Tournament officials announced that the first group would start at 8.30am local time instead of 8am, with Tom Watson joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters at 8.15.

The trio will hit tee shots on the opening hole before retiring to the clubhouse.

The delay meant Tiger Woods was now scheduled to tee off at 11.04 local time (4.04pm, Irish) following his remarkable recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in February last year.

"It's just truly amazing," Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in his annual pre-tournament press conference. "I don't even know how else to say it.

"I would have probably taken some pretty high odds a few weeks or a few months ago whether or not he would be here.

"But when you think about it, it really shouldn't surprise us. He is one of the most determined, dedicated athletes that I have ever seen in my life.

"I saw him last Tuesday when he was out practicing, he was in great spirits and had (his son) Charlie with him.

"It was interesting in his press conference that he said the only real issue is walking, that his golf swing's fine. So who knows what might happen this week. But we are excited he's here."

Padraig Harrington will now tee off at 1.41pm (Irish time) with Shane Lowry out at 3.31pm. West Waterford's Seamus Powers lines up with 2018 winner Patrick Reed and Lucas Herbert at 5.54pm while Rory McIlroy is in the final group at 7.33pm alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka.

Thursday's first round tee times:

1.30pm: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun 

1.41pm: Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (x) 

1.52pm: Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita) 

2.03pm: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

2.14pm: Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 

2.25pm: Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young 

2.36pm: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs 

2.47pm: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (x) 

3.09pm: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 

3.20pm: Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch 

3.31pm: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl) 

3.42pm: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 

3.53pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng) 

4.04pm: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl) 

4.15pm: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (x) 

4.26pm: Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau 

4.46pm: Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (x) 

4.59pm: Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ 

5.10pm: Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus) 

5.21pm: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (x) 

5.32pm: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn) 

5.43pm: Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can) 

5.54pm: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

6.05pm: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (x) 

6.27pm: Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor) 

6.38pm: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III 

6.49pm: Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns 

7pm: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa 

7.11pm: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp) 

7.22pm: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele 

7.33pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 

(x) denotes amateurs

More in this section

This year feels more like the Masters of old This year feels more like the Masters of old
Masters Golf Scottie Scheffler confident he has enough experience of Augusta to challenge
Lowry signs multi-million sponsorship deal with Wayflyer Lowry signs multi-million sponsorship deal with Wayflyer
<p>Bryson DeChambeau hits from the fairway on the 11th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Wednesday. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Slocum</p>

All eyes on 11: ‘White Dogwood’ will make or break contenders

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up