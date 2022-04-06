This year feels more like the Masters of old

There was no better sign that the world has returned to a relative sense of normalcy than little children in white jumpsuits running around the par-3 course at Augusta National chasing golf balls like it was an Easter Egg hunt.

After two years of a COVID-induced blackout, the Par 3 Contest returned on the eve of the Masters Tournament in all its family-fun glory. Toddlers, teenagers and WAGs of Masters participants and past champions were running around the idyllic short course around Ike’s Pond as past-prime players chased a crystal prize while the savviest wannabe contenders deftly tried to avoid the so-called “Par 3 Curse” and make sure their scores were unofficial.

The fun is over. Starting Thursday, every shot counts.

The Par 3 is a glorious little hit-and-giggle event that has been desperately missing during the pandemic. But as much as we missed the adorable nature of kids in caddie garb picking up rolling putts or holing a few themselves, it was the colourfully clad patrons watching it all play out that was the most welcome sight of all.

Fans have returned in full force and full throat to Augusta National, adding the soundtrack that was sorely lacking in the fan-free 2020 and limited attendance 2021 Masters. Their presence hit peak form on Monday, with the return of Tiger-mania shadowing every step of the five-time champion’s return to the arena where he sent a message to the world 25 years ago that he was golf’s new driving force.

“Yesterday I was walking down No. 2, and when you kind of get to that bunker off the tee and you take a turn, that's when I first noticed it – I was like, wow, this is unlike any other Monday throughout the year,” said Jordan Spieth of the patrons packing the course. “It was just however many deep everywhere you looked, every hole. This feels like the Masters.”

Tiger Woods’ popularity hasn’t waned in 25 years, as he tries to find the magic once again that he first conjured up in 1997 and last did it in 2019. He’ll have to beat a growing block of legitimate contenders to catch Jack Nicklaus with a sixth green jacket at age 46.

Beyond Tiger, you could almost pull a name from a hat of 30 or so players and feel good about your chances of backing a winner. Only five of the top 50 players in the world have ever won a green jacket – Dustin Johnson (No. 8), Hideki Matsuyama (12), Spieth (18), Patrick Reed (31) and Adam Scott (36). That leaves a hungry cast of emerging superstars eager to earn a lifetime place at the Champions Dinner table.

There are seven players in the field who have ranked No. 1 in the world but have yet to win at the Masters, including Rory McIlroy still trying to complete his career Grand Slam. Current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player in the world with three wins since February. But former top-ranked players including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Lee Westwood still fancy their chances at various stages of their careers.

“I've been there. I've done it, and I know I can play good here,” said Rahm, who is the joint betting favourite along with Thomas.

There are plenty of recent major winners including Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland capable of burnishing their legacies here. There are more veteran heavyweights like Pádraig Harrington and Louis Oosthuizen who still believe they have more left in the tank. There are past champions like Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Bubba Watson who are always a threat to contend.

And there’s guys like Spieth, who never seems to have a bad day at Augusta.

The Irish trio of McIlroy, Lowry and Harrington went out separately after lunch when the weather cleared Wednesday to chase a few more practice holes. Séamus Power got his prep done earlier and played the Par 3 to get home and get rested for his Masters debut.

The weather will play a key part in winnowing out a winner from a broad field of hopefuls. Rains during the last two practice rounds have softened the course, but temperatures will cool down over the first three days (forecasted high of 14 on Saturday) and the winds are expected to kick up significantly (gusts up to 48 kph on Friday). It will take patience and savvy to negotiate yourself into contention come Sunday.

Something will shake out this week, whether it’s a little more Tiger magic, a bit of McIlroy history or another new face moving his belongings upstairs to the champions’ locker room.

Whatever happens, as Spieth said, this feels like the Masters.