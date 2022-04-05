Rory McIlroy's tried playing Augusta every which way. So this time...

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – For his 14th Masters appearance, Rory McIlroy unveiled what at first blush seems to be his 14th different strategy for trying to finally master Augusta National.

Perhaps “playing negatively” will pay positive dividends on his ongoing quest to complete the last piece of his career Grand Slam.

“That goes against my nature a little bit, so it is something I have to really work hard on,” said McIlroy on Tuesday of his newest Augusta gameplan.

“Playing away from trouble, not firing at flagsticks, not being aggressive,” McIlroy summarised. “It feels like a negative game-plan, but it's not. It's just a smart game plan. It's playing the percentages.

“Look, Sunday, if you need to take risks, you take risks obviously, but for the first 54 holes, you just have to stay as disciplined as possible.”

Through the years McIlroy has tried attacking the course. He’s tried a more Zen-like mindset. He’s tried to have more fun during the week. He’s tried blocking out all distractions. He’s been more technical. Less technical. He’s tried coming early for scouting trips and taking none at all. He’s tried playing his way into Masters week and taking time off before. None of it has yet achieved the desired result of acquiring a green jacket.

This time he’s focusing on an approach he feels worked for Dustin Johnson in November 2020, when McIlroy played the first two rounds with the eventual breakthrough champion.

“I think he was 12-under after two days … but I wasn't in awe of the way he played,” McIlroy explained. “It's just he did the right things and he put it in the right spots, and he holed a few putts and he took advantage of the par-5s, and he basically did everything that this golf course asks of you.

“That's what this place is all about. It's as much of a chess game as anything else, and it's just about putting yourself in the right positions and being disciplined and being patient and knowing that pars are good, and even if you make a couple of pars on the par-5s, that's okay, and you just keep moving forward.”

McIlroy’s biggest problems at Augusta in the past have been crippling stretches of bogeys that have left him too far chasing. He’s focused on cleaning that up.

“Patience, discipline, don't make big numbers,” he said. “In a way it's – for me, anyway – it feels like a very negative way to think, but it's the way to play around this place. You don't have to do anything spectacular.”

McIlroy feels his game is in good enough shape heading into the week despite missing the cut last week in Texas after skipping the WGC-Match Play. Strategy is his focus.

“You look at all the previous winners, especially over the last five to 10 years, their iron play and their approach play has separated them from the field,” McIlroy said. “That's a really important part of your play this week.

“(The course) tempts you into going for flags that you shouldn't go for. So, again, it's about being very disciplined with your approach play, knowing that if you hit a wedge to 20 or 30 feet that's okay. Middle of the greens, you hole a few putts, that's what it's about. It's about hitting greens. It's about playing to the fat part of the green, being somewhat conservative.”

This truly is anathema to McIlroy’s general approach to the game and the general consensus that Augusta is a place where the bold thrive instead of survive. But after 13 misses, it’s worth trying anything to break his pattern of disappointment here.

“I think that's what wins you Masters. You see the highlights of people hitting heroic golf shots around here, but that's just one golf shot,” he said. “The rest of the time, they're doing the right things and being patient and being disciplined, and that's what wins you green jackets.”

It doesn’t hurt McIlroy’s mission that he’s not dominating the pre-tournament headlines. Tiger Woods’ surprise return and preparation to compete for the first time in nearly 18 months has sucked up much of the oxygen this week. On Monday afternoon, Woods went off the first tee at the same time McIlroy and Pádraig Harrington made the turn to continue their 18-hole practice round. A rowdy mob followed Woods around the front nine while the two Irishmen with seven majors between them played in almost complete anonymity and peace around the back.

“We were on the ninth green when Tiger and (Justin Thomas) and Freddie (Couples) teed off yesterday, and it was a mass exodus from the ninth green to the first tee, and then the back nine was lovely and quiet,” McIlroy said. “That's a nice way to get through the first week and sort of go about your preparation, I guess, unhindered.”

McIlroy, Harrington, Shane Lowry and Séamus Power had a nine-hole match on the front side Monday. “I actually didn't know Padraig was in the field, which is bad. But I guess he played pretty well in the PGA last year,” McIlroy said.

He will play in the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday with Lowry and Harrington. It will be his first with his 19-month-old daughter, Poppy, in a caddie jumpsuit.

“It's funny. When you don't have children, the Par 3 seems like a bit of an afterthought, and then once kids arrive, it sort of becomes the highlight of the week in a way,” he said. “So I'm looking forward to it. It will be fun to get out there and watch her run around.

“It's amazing. I think back to my first appearance here in 2009, and then this is my 14th and just how quickly the time goes and the sort of evolution that life takes on and the places that you found yourself. But it's exciting. It's exciting to be back here. It's exciting to be here with my family and looking forward to everything in the week ahead.”