Seamus Power dreaming of green at Augusta as he learns big names are human too

Séamus Power will don a little blue and white today as Waterford face Cork in the National League hurling final, but he’ll have green on his mind tomorrow as he wends his way down Magnolia Lane and prepares to make his debut in the Masters.

Twelve months ago, Power was ranked 461st in the world. Now he’s 41st, one of the best players on the planet and dreaming of becoming the first Irishman to pull on that green jacket.

It’s a remarkable story, but while Power knows it would be a huge shock were he to become the first debutant to win the Masters since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, he joins Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy at the Cathedral of Pines, insisting he’s not there just to make up the numbers.

“I will obviously have to wait and see how the course is, but I always thought the course would fit my game pretty well just from seeing it and hearing guys talk about it, and my game does feel good; it’s in good shape,” said the 35-year-old West Waterford man, who showed he’s not afraid to shine at the highest level as he took down then world number four Patrick Cantlay and European Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton on his way to a quarter-final appearance in last week’s WGC Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin.

“I had another good practice day yesterday, so I’m going there with very high hopes.

“It’s obviously great to be a part of it, but the real fun is going to be trying to get yourself in a good position going into Sunday. So my goals are going to be high for the week, but obviously, you never quite know with the course.

“As I say, I always thought my game matches up well. I’ve always preferred to putt on quick greens. I’ve always putted well on slopier greens. I have a good short game and I hit it long enough to be OK and I can shape it both ways if I need to.

“So I don’t know. Obviously, it’s going to be waiting and seeing, but I’ve never played a major, and I’ve never played Augusta, so some of that will play out itself, but my inner confidence is high, and I am definitely not going there just to make up one of the 91 guys. It’s going to be all business once I get there, and I am looking forward to seeing how my game matches up against that course.”

Like Power, Zach Johnson had one PGA Tour win and was ranked even lower, at 56th in the world, when he shocked the world and won the Masters in 2007.

So it’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that the big Waterford man could upstage the three Irish superstars and contend.

He’s always felt he had a big-time game but struggled to show it until he found clarity with Bob Rotella (a man he phoned for advice on Wednesday), and coupled with a major improvement in his approach play thanks to a technical epiphany, he hit the jackpot last July and won the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

Since then, he’s been in sensational form, adding four top 10s and another five top 25 finishes, taking his career earnings beyond $6 million.

“I was just so frustrated as I wasn’t able to put on paper or put it on the scorecard,” he said of his seven-year battle to establish himself and realise he wasn’t as far away from the superstars of the game as he once imagined.

“One of the coolest things I didn’t realise is that following my win last year, and with my improved draw each tournament, I am getting to play with better and better players,” he explained. “I had played with Tyrrell Hatton a few weeks before last week. I played with Dustin (Johnson) weeks before. When you play alongside them, it kind of humanises them. Sometimes you see these guys and like, he’s World No. 1, and you think he is never going to hit a bad shot, but then when you play with them, they are like the rest of us and they make mistakes just like the rest of us.

“They recover better and they don’t make as many mistakes. But they are still golfers and that has helped a lot and helped me realise that I do belong.

“I’ve been on tour long enough to know and seen enough guys come and go to know the gaps are not that big. So it’s just a matter of getting it together.”

Asked what the teenage Seamus Power would be saying now that’s he made it to the Masters, he joked: “The teenage me would probably say to me what took you so long, but now that I’ve got there myself, it is tough to get there, and the spots are hard to come by. But I am just delighted to be a part of it next week. And hopefully, it won’t be my last one or anything like that. It’s just something I’m going to enjoy, and no matter what, I’m going to take a lot from it, and I am going to really enjoy the week with a bunch of friends and family.”

No Irishman has managed to win though Rory McIlroy (twice), Pádraig Harrington and Darren Clarke have all been in the mix on Sunday.

“Obviously, it is a big ask to go in there, an Irish person has never won it, but I have never gone into a tournament not at least planning on having a chance to win on Sunday,” he said. “I know it’s a major; I know it’s Augusta; that’s not going to change for next week.”

Nobody can ever write off Harrington while Lowry and McIlroy are obvious candidates to win.

“There is something so iconic about the Masters, it is huge,” he said of what an Irish winner would mean to this country. “I played with Shane a few times in the last month, and he is playing lovely golf, some very good finishes on tough courses in strong fields. Pádraig has won majors before, and you are never going to count him out with his short game. And obviously, Rory, someone sent me the stat; he has six top-10s in the last 10 or 11 years. He has been in contention; he has had the lead there before; it is a strong contingent.

“It is kind of cool to see guys in form, so we will see. For Irish golf, I think it would be incredible to see an Irish person putting that green jacket on the Sunday evening would be special, I am sure and give an awful boost to junior golf in Ireland and golf in general. All four of us are hoping we can do it.

“The odds are stacked against me. But that’s golf. Every week you show up, the odds are against you. My game’s in good shape. It’s not the biggest field. Only 91 guys, probably 80 of which are competitive. It’s one of those things, less people to beat than normal, that helps.

“Lots of folks have local knowledge, so that part will be an uphill battle. If I can prepare well and I’m in good shape next Thursday morning, my goal is to put myself in a good spot going into Sunday. You don’t know what’ll happen from there. A lot of things have to go right for me to get to that spot. That’s the goal every week. It won’t change going into a major.”