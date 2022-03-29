Tiger Woods fuels unlikely Masters tilt with Augusta practice round

Woods has not played competitive golf since incurring serious leg injuries in a car crash in February of last year
Tiger Woods fuels unlikely Masters tilt with Augusta practice round

Tiger Woods, who remains listed in the field for next week's Masters as speculation mounts about his possible return to action at Augusta National. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 17:40
Ewan Murray

The prospect of Tiger Woods making an incredible comeback at the Masters next week has increased after the 15-time major winner arrived on Tuesday at Augusta National for a practice round. He has not played competitive golf since incurring serious leg injuries in a car crash in February last year.

Woods is expected to assess his physical capability to play in the first men’s major of 2022 after playing 18 holes, with a decision likely before the end of this week. The reaction of Woods’s body to walking Augusta’s hilly terrain will be key. As Woods’s private jet touched down in Georgia on Tuesday morning, bookmakers immediately slashed his odds of claiming what would be a sixth Green Jacket.

Woods, who won the Masters of 2019 after returning from multiple back surgeries, was regarded as highly unlikely to play competitively before this year’s Open Championship at St Andrews, at the earliest. He featured alongside his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship in December but with the assistance of a golf cart. 

A month earlier, he admitted he was “lucky to be alive” after the crash in Los Angeles while adding: “Now I’m able to participate in the sport of golf. To what level? I do not know that.” 

Images have surfaced in recent days of Woods playing at the Medalist club in Florida, fuelling speculation of an unlikely Masters return. While he is the master of creating mystery, the fact that the 46-year-old is willing to visit Augusta at this juncture means he regards the possibility of playing in the 86th edition of the Masters as a serious one.

Guardian

More in this section

Scottie Scheffler wins Match Play and goes to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler wins Match Play and goes to world No. 1
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2021 - Day Four - St Andrews That’s for my mum – Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson celebrates Qatar Masters victory
Match Play Golf Seamus Power’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play run ended by Scottie Scheffler
#Tiger Woods
<p>Tiger Woods remains in the field for next week’s Masters (Richard Sellers/PA)</p>

Tiger Woods remains in Masters field as speculation grows over Augusta return

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up