Tiger Woods fuels unlikely Masters tilt with Augusta practice round

The prospect of Tiger Woods making an incredible comeback at the Masters next week has increased after the 15-time major winner arrived on Tuesday at Augusta National for a practice round. He has not played competitive golf since incurring serious leg injuries in a car crash in February last year.

Woods is expected to assess his physical capability to play in the first men’s major of 2022 after playing 18 holes, with a decision likely before the end of this week. The reaction of Woods’s body to walking Augusta’s hilly terrain will be key. As Woods’s private jet touched down in Georgia on Tuesday morning, bookmakers immediately slashed his odds of claiming what would be a sixth Green Jacket.