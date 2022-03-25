McDowell stays in contention in Dominican Republic

Graeme McDowell lies four shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the Corales Puntacana Championship as he chases a second victory in the Dominican Republic.

McDowell, who won the title in 2019, carded a second consecutive 68 to reach eight under par, with American Ben Martin the man to catch on 12 under following back-to-back rounds of 66.

"It dawned on me on the sixth tee that I hadn't made a bogey yet and subsequently I made a bogey right away," McDowell said.

"It's amazing how the brain works. As soon as that thought came into my head, I couldn't get rid of it again. Kind of struggled for three or four holes after that.

"Then had a great two-putt par on 12 and made a great swing into 13, which actually ended up going over the green but it was a great swing and it kind of got me back on track again.

I hit the ball really well coming in and I obviously made some nice putts.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett raced to the turn in 31 before dropping two shots on the back nine, the subsequent 69 leaving him eight shots off the pace.

European Tour

Meanwhile on the European Tour, Niall Kearney and Jonathan Caldwell are both on three under in a tie for 24th at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, six behind leader Pablo Larrazabal.

Daniel Gavins climbed into contention for a second DP World Tour title as Larrazabal recovered from a nightmare start to retain his lead in the Qatar Masters.

Gavins climbed 35 places on the leaderboard thanks to a second round of 67 at Doha Golf Club, which included six birdies and a solitary bogey.

The highlight was a birdie from 48 feet on the par-three eighth, his penultimate hole of the day, and Gavins said: "It was gathering pace as it got four or five feet from the hole and then it just rattled straight in the middle. It was nice to see that drop.

"I played nice golf and it was nice to actually hole a few putts today so I'm very happy."

Gavins heads into the weekend three shots behind Larrazabal, whose two-shot overnight lead was wiped out as he covered the front nine in 40, including a double-bogey seven on the ninth.

The Spaniard immediately made amends with an eagle on the 10th and picked up three more shots to add a 71 to his opening 64 for a halfway total of nine under par.

Poland's Adrian Meronk, South Africa's Wilco Nienaber and American Chase Hanna share second place on eight under, with France's Romain Langasque a shot further back.

Gavins shares sixth place on six under with compatriot Matthew Jordan, Scotland's Ewen Ferguson and Austria's Lukas Nemecz.

Ladies European Tour

At the JoBurg Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour, Maria Hernandez and LET rookie Linn Grant are tied at the top heading into the final day of the Joburg Ladies Open, with both players level on five shots under-par ahead of Saturday’s action.

Overnight leader Hernandez produced a steadier second round, with three birdies and two bogeys enough to come home in 72 (-1) and keep her name at the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile, it was a tale of resilience for Grant, as she recovered admirably from a bogey and double bogey on the third and fourth respectively to pull herself back up the leaderboard throughout the day, having birdied the first.

A total of 71 players made the cut for the final round on Saturday, with the cutline falling at +6. Olivia Mehaffey is in a tie for 48th on three over par.