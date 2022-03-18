Impressive Lowry keeps it steady to stay in reckoning at Valspar Championship 

Shane Lowry enjoyed a near faultless afternoon in the Florida sunshine to comfortably make the cut and set himself up for another interesting weekend at the Valspar Championship.

Lowry hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished his second round without a bogey, tied for 21st at 5 under, seven behind then clubhouse leader Adam Hadwin.

There was less joy for Graeme McDowell, who couldn't get much of anything going his way as he carded a 71 to follow up Thursday's 73 at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, leaving him well off the projected cut.

Hadwin won his first PGA Tour title at the Valspar five years ago, and 125 starts later, the Canadian is still looking for his next one. This week might be as good as any. Hadwin got off to a sluggish start on a spectacular day at Innisbrook but made three straight birdies around the turn and had a 5-under 66 to build the early lead Friday.

Hadwin was at 12-under 130, one shot clear of defending champion Sam Burns (67) and Scott Stallings (66) among early starters.

Justin Thomas was two shots behind.

Two days around the Copperhead course has created very little stress for Hadwin, with his game and between the ears. He has been patient about when to attack and relied on confidence in his putting stroke to pile up the birdies and one big par.

He was out of position on the seventh hole in the right bunker when he made a 15-foot putt to escape with par. On the par-3 eighth, he made a 20-foot birdie and before long was on his way.

“The par putt on 7 was a big one to get me going,” Hadwin said. “I hit some good putts previously but didn’t get any out of it. They started to find the center after that.”

Thomas was right alongside him most of the morning, running off four birdies in a five-hole stretch along the back nine. He took care of both par 5s on the front nine and was at 12 under when he attempted one shot he would like to have back.

Blocked by a tree in the rough, Thomas thought he could get enough spin on his ball to hook it toward the green with a 52-degree wedge. It just didn’t work out that way. He missed well to the right by some 30 yards, put it into a bunker between him and the green and took double bogey.

He had to settle for another 66, a good effort over 36 holes, and a reminder to not take on too much, especially in the early rounds.

“I should have just tried to hit it in the front bunker and it was a pretty easy up-and-down,” Thomas said. “As soft as the greens are, I was like, ‘If I can get this thing turning and landing around there, I can actually had a putt at this.’ As good as I felt with my putter, I felt like if I got it on the green, I could make a 3. But it wasn’t necessary. It just didn’t really need to happen.”

