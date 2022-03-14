Shane Lowry's ace at No 17 catapults him back into PLAYERS contention

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass has always been a volatile place where all manner of heroics and collapses can marinate and swirl about like the rain and wind and cold that contrived to extend Players Championship week.

Shane Lowry’s dramatic Sunday can attest.

After two idle days that felt like “sitting in a dungeon,” Lowry went on a scoring binge Sunday afternoon that included an ace on the iconic 17th hole and a slew of long birdie putts in his second and third rounds to climb into mix at the PGA Tour’s US $20 million flagship event to will try to conclude on Monday.

After finishing birdie-birdie on 17 and 18 to finish his second round and secure making the cut, Lowry made four birdies and an ace in a stretch of seven holes to climb to 5-under par through 14 holes of the third round (T11) before play was suspended by darkness. Only bogeys at the par-5 11th and 18th kept him from vaulting within a couple shots of the lead.

“It was amazing, special, what can I say?” Lowry said of his ace on one of golf’s most dramatic stages. “It’s so cool. It was very, very special. And it put me right in the tournament. I’m right there now. I’m only four back and we’re going into a long day (Monday) so hopefully I can make a bit of a run.”

After making birdie on 16, Lowry’s pitching wedge from 123 yards spun back into the hole for an ace – the 10th hole-in-one on the iconic island par-3 in the 40-year history of the Players Championship at the Stadium Course. “First good club he’s given me,” Lowry said of his caddie, Bo Martin, as he described the ace to Séamus Power, who heard the roar from the eighth hole.

“The wind was holding it up a little bit and I thought, ‘Oh no.’”

The Offaly man broke into a raucous celebration – throwing both hands into the air, double-pumping his fists and then chest-bumping fellow European Ryder Cupper Ian Poulter. He walked the length of the hole slapping hands with fans along the ropes. After retrieving the ball from the hole, Lowry threw it deep into the crowd. The man who came up with it in the scrum got the ball signed by Lowry at the 18th tee.

“It's pretty cool to do it there, one of the most iconic holes in golf,” Lowry said. “It was a special thing to happen, and I'm looking forward to turning on my phone and seeing the messages I've got. … Played the 17th hole twice (Sunday) and did it in three shots, so it doesn't owe me anything.”

Lowry says he’s had “four or five” aces in competition, including one on the 16th hole at the Masters: “Sixteen at Phoenix is probably the next one you’d like to have.”

When Lowry heard that the PGA Tour presented the media Michelob Ultra on his behalf, he said “I might have a few Guinness for you tomorrow.”

A double bogey after hitting his approach into the water fronting the par-4 fourth hole kept Waterford’s Séamus Power from advancing into the fray, offsetting three birdies in the 13 holes he completed on the opposite side of the course as Lowry in the third round. Power sits at 3-under and tied for 32nd.

Rory McIlroy couldn’t take advantage of sneaking into the cut on the number as his bogeys at 14 and 15 overtook his birdie on 11 to keep him T66 at 3-over total through nine holes of his third round.

India’s Anirban Lahiri – ranked No. 322 in the world – shot 5-under 31 on the front nine to seize the lead at 9-under par before play was suspended by darkness. He’s a shot clear of Tom Hoge and Harold Varner III.

“I think the nature of what we do … it's unpredictable,” said Lahiri, who could become the lowest ranked player to win the Players (Craig Perks was No. 203 in 2002).

“You just don't know. You grind away, you keep chipping away, you keep working on your game, and when it clicks, it clicks. It could be this week, it could be next week. As long as it happens.”

Sebastian Muñoz, Paul Casey and Sam Burns are tied for fourth at 7-under. Muñoz made the biggest third-round charge, playing 14 holes in bogey-free 6-under.

Casey has gone 42 holes without a bogey, climbing into contention despite tripling his first hole on Thursday and playing his first nine in 4-over 39.

“I've got momentum. I feel good about the position I'm in,” said Casey. “If you're playing well, it's nice to keep playing. If you play poorly, you want that break. It's too dark and you can't continue. I would have just kept playing. I was playing some lovely stuff and give myself some birdie opportunities.

“Playing (Monday) is basically just do the same. It's going to be more of the same. Somebody like myself who kind of gets on a roll, look for that person.” -30-