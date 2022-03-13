Seamus Power's Sunday breakfast will be two of golf's toughest holes 

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Séamus Power has his fate in his own hands with the two hardest holes still left to play, while Rory McIlroy finished his second round needing help to make the cut at the Players Championship.

In some of the hardest conditions players have ever had to face at TPC Sawgrass – high winds, wet rough and plummeting temperatures – Power played 22 holes in 2-under to sit at 3-under par through 34 holes, which is tied for 15th in the weather-disrupted Players. He’ll return to the course at 1.15am Irish time on Sunday (8.15am local) to face the hardest 136-yard shot on the par-3 17th hole that wreaked havoc on the field Saturday with wind gusts hitting 35 and 40 mph. After that comes the treacherous 18th, which is the most difficult hole on the course.

McIlroy, meanwhile, was having a pretty good day himself in the trying conditions to get back to even par after a chip-in birdie on No. 6. But he promptly tugged his next tee shot on the seventh into the water and made double. Hoping to get a stroke back on the par-5 ninth, his 7-foot birdie putt slid past the cup leaving him at 2-over par 146 and in hope of more tough conditions to get the cut line to drop.

“I might be one short,” McIlroy lamented. “We'll see what happens (Sunday). Obviously the double on 7 was very untimely. I thought if I birdied the last and got to 1-over, that should be good enough. I did everything I should have done on 9. I hit four good shots, but the putt just sort of didn't want to go in.

“Hopefully I've done enough. I mean, it just depends on the conditions tomorrow for the other guys.

“I played pretty good. For whatever it was, 21 holes that I played today, I was 1-over par, which I thought was pretty good in the conditions.”

After three days that still couldn’t get two rounds completed at Sawgrass, players have been dealing with massive delays. Shane Lowry hasn’t played in two days since completing his first round just before darkness suspended play Thursday night with him at 1-over par.

McIlroy will spend the morning Sunday doing more of what he’s been doing with his family.

“A lot of ‘Frozen. A lot of ‘Peppa Pig.’ A lot of ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,’” McIlroy said of his downtime activities with his young daughter, Poppy.

The first round required m ore than 43 hours to complete Saturday morning, an experience McIlroy likened to the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage which also didn’t finish until Monday.

“It's been really unfortunate, just with the weather and everything that's sort of come our way,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy and Power seem to have gotten the worse half of the draw regarding the weather.

“You get your good ones, and you get your bad ones – you have to believe that they all even out over the course of a year or a career, I guess,” he said. “It sucks that the bad end of the draw is this tournament, but it is what it is.”

When play was suspended by darkness on Saturday night, 24 players had not even started their second rounds including Lowry, who is schedule to tee off at 8.24am Florida time when temperatures will be in the low 40s. The high Sunday in only expected to reach the mid-50s and the winds are forecasted to still be in the 20mph range.

Only 48 players finished two rounds by Saturday night, with Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas sharing the clubhouse lead at 3-under after bogey-free second rounds of 68 and 69 respectively.