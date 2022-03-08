PGA Tour Commissioner would welcome discussion with Phil Mickelson about return  

In his first press conference since the season-ending Tour Championship in September, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had a lot to talk about on Tuesday – primarily the threat of a purported Saudi-backed golf tour and the status of superstar Phil Mickelson.

On both counts, Monahan spoke as a man confident in his position.

The commissioner jumped in with both feet in his annual address before the PGA Tour’s flagship Players Championship at the tour’s Sawgrass headquarters.

“I wanted to take a moment to address all of the news, discourse and conjecture lately about the world of professional golf,” Monahan said at the start of his prepared opening statement.

“I'd like to emphatically reiterate what I told our players at our mandatory player meeting two weeks ago at the Honda Classic. The PGA Tour is moving on. We have too much momentum and too much to accomplish to be consistently distracted by rumors of other golf leagues and their attempts to disrupt our players, our partners, and most importantly our fans from enjoying the tour and the game we all love so much.

“I am grateful for the strong support our top players have shown recently and publicly, and I'm extremely proud that we've turned the conversation around to focus on what we do best: Delivering world-class golf tournaments with the best players to the best fans, all while positively impacting the communities in which we play. We are and we always will be focused on legacy, not leverage.”

That "leverage" remark was directly aimed at Mickelson, who spoke indelicately of helping shape the Greg Norman-Saudi led LIV Golf Investments threat to siphon some of the game’s best players in an effort to gain leverage on the PGA Tour and its “obnoxious greed". As top-ranked players quickly disassociated themselves with Mickelson and pledged their fealty to the PGA Tour two weeks ago, Mickelson issues an apology of sorts and announced an indefinite break from competitive golf to take care of his own well-being.

The announcement led to speculation with Mickelson might in fact be suspended by the PGA Tour. Monahan three times mentioned that the tour’s policy is not to comment on disciplinary matters.

“The ball is in his court,” Monahan said. “He has said that he's stepping away and he wants time for reflection. That's something that I and we are going to respect and honor.

When he's ready to come back to the PGA Tour, we're going to have that conversation. That's a conversation I look forward to.” Might that conversation involve discipline?

“We don't comment on disciplinary matters, and Phil has asked for some time to step away, and I'm not going to comment any further on that,” Monahan said. “He stepped away on his own accord, and he's asked for time. He's been given that time. We don't comment on disciplinary matters, potential matters or actual matters. But every player is accountable for their actions out here.”

When pressed further, Monahan offered some positive reinforcement without backing down from his position of strength.

“Listen, he's a player that's won 45 times on the PGA Tour. He's had a Hall of Fame career. He's won here at the Players Championship. He's inspired a lot of people and helped grow this tour, his tour,” Monahan said.

“So as difficult as it is to read some of the things that were said, ultimately a conversation will be had when he's ready to have it, and I will be ready to have it, as well.”

Monahan has been proactive in addressing any financial concerns players potentially enticed the riches being after by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. He’s offered massive increases in purses and lucrative incentive pools based on performance and engagement.

As Mickelson’s comments landed like a lead balloon, players long considered a heavy lean toward joining the Saudi tour started falling in line behind the PGA Tour flag including Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

“Our players are committed to the PGA Tour,” Monahan said. “You've heard from players directly with statements that they've made, interviews that they've had, and I also have a pretty good sense of every single player and where they stand.”

Rory McIlroy, who was the first player to commit to chasing his legacy on the PGA Tour going back more than a year, did mention a desire for the tour to have more “transparency” regarding its finances, to which Monahan quipped “he’s suspended effective immediately”. But Monahan believes he’s on solid footing despite Norman issuing threats of litigation if the PGA Tour bans any players who sign up with the Saudis.

“Our PGA Tour rules and regulations were written by the players, for the players,” Monahan said. “They've been in existence for over 50 years. I'm confident in our rules and regulations, my ability to administer them, and that's my position on the matter. I can't say it any more clearly … we're confident in our position, and we're going to keep moving forward as a PGA Tour and focus on the things that we control.

“I think I've said this before. I wake up every day assuming someone is trying to take my lunch. That's the way I operate. That's the way we operate as a team.

“So long as we focus on the things that we control, which is what I've always tried to do and what we've always tried to do as a team, I think we're going to win, we're going to grow, and I'm not looking over my shoulder, I'm looking forward.”