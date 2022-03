McIlroy and McDowell four back in Arnold Palmer Invitational after contrasting days at punishing Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy will tee off with Graeme McDowell in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational after they endured wildly differing days ahead of what looks like a wide-open final round at Bay Hill.

With the course firming up by the minute, McIlroy dropped three shots in his last four holes and carded a four-over 76 that left him tied for sixth on three-under alongside McDowell and Chris Kirk, four strokes behind co-leaders Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch.

McDowell teed off three hours before McIlroy, and that made all the difference as he posted a 69, which was the second-best score of the day.

In the end, Horschel birdied the last for a 71 and Gooch shot 72 to leave them tied for the lead on seven-under, one clear of overnight leader Viktor Hovland, who struggled home in 40 for a 75.

With the top 25 on the leaderboard covered by just seven strokes, McIlroy believes anything can happen in the final round with the course "on a knife-edge" as firm, fast greens and tricky crosswinds put a considerable premium on hitting fairways.

"Look, it's so tough out there," said McIlroy. "It's so tricky. It's just on a knife-edge, like you're literally talking like feet. Two feet here, two feet there from 200 yards can make a huge difference in where the ball ends up."."

McIlroy started the day two shots behind Hovland, but he hit just eight greens in regulation and bogeyed the first, eighth and 11th to fall five strokes behind the Norwegian.

He rebounded with birdies at the 12th and 13th but hit a three-wood tee shot out of bounds right at the 15th to run up a momentum wrecking double-bogey six.

A birdie four at the short par-five 16th got him back to within three shots of the lead as Hovland also struggled, but the Co Down man missed the last two greens and finished with two bogeys.

"I did really well to come back from the bogey on 11 with birdies on 12 and 13, and then just the tee shot on 15 killed me," McIlroy said.

"Yeah, I birdied 16. It's just hard. It's just really hard to, as I said, hit greens. When you don't hit a green, you usually don't get a great lie, and when you're chipping from long rough to really firm greens, it's hard to get it close. I feel like I've never had as many six-footers for bogeys as I've had today."

McIlroy has never won a tournament where the winning score was in the single-digits under par and while he was careful not to openly criticise the set-up, his frustration was palpable.

"I don't want to say anything that I'm going to regret, but I guess, the last few years, we sort of know what to expect coming here," he said. "It just seems to be this way over the weekend. It's just hard. It's hard not to get frustrated."

He does not rule out a player coming from the middle of the pack to win with a great final round.

"I remember when THE PLAYERS was in May, this used to happen all the time," he said. "Guys would go out early, early, early, first two groups on a Saturday morning, shoot a decent score, get into contention.

"I think Kuchar did it from the cut line. A few guys did it from the cut line. So it seems like that sort of tournament and that setup again where that happens pretty regularly."

Hovland bogeyed the first two holes but then holed a bunker shot for an eagle three at the sixth and birdied the eighth to get to 10-under.

But he would lurch home in 40 and finish the day solo third, one behind Horschel and Gooch and just a shot ahead of early starter Scottie Scheffler, who stormed home in 31 and shot 68 to match Kirk with the low round of the day.

As for McDowell, he began the day nine strokes off the pace on level par after coming home in 40 for a second-round 76.

But he made amends on moving day, covering the back nine in 32 as he carded a three-under 69 to lie just four shots off the lead, tied for sixth with McIlroy on three-under.

The Portrush man (42) is at a career crossroads, ranked 399th in the world with his PGA TOUR exemption set to run out at the end of the season.

He needs some results fast to gain some sort of clarity, having admitted earlier this week that going for the 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy would be tantamount to saying he can no longer compete for a Ryder Cup place.

He's opted to try and play his way back to the top and he showed his class in spades in his adopted Orlando.

He covered the front nine in one-over-par, picking up a birdie four at the fourth before handing back shots at the seventh and ninth.

But he was another man on the back nine and short irons set up birdie chances inside 10 feet at the 10th, 13th, 14th and 18th that he duly converted.

Pádraig Harrington was amazed to make the cut on three-over, but he found just seven greens in regulation in the third round, running up a double-bogey six at the first en route to a 75 that left him tied 63rd on six-under.

Ranked fourth off the tee, the Dubliner played the par-fives in four-under with the highlight an eagle three at the sixth, where he hit a 213-yard approach to three feet. But he was also 64th for approach play and paid for his missed greens with five bogeys to remain at the back of the field.