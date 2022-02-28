Zach Johnson confirmed as US skipper for 2023 Ryder Cup 

Two-time major winner Zach Johnson has been appointed captain of the United States Ryder Cup team for next year's contest in Italy.

The United States have not won the Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993, but stormed to a record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits last year, with all 12 of their team ranked inside the world's top 21 at the time.

Johnson was an assistant captain to Steve Stricker in Wisconsin and also to Jim Furyk in Paris in 2018.

The 46-year-old, who won the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship at St Andrews, played in the Ryder Cup five times and was only on the winning side in his final appearance in 2016.

In a video posted on the American team's official Twitter account, Johnson said: "As we look ahead to the next Ryder Cup, I see nothing but opportunity; to work hard, to get behind one another and an opportunity to keep the cup.

"I know we are not supposed to win on European soil. Well, I'm used to 'not supposed to'.

"Not supposed to make it on Tour or win two majors and certainly not supposed to make five Ryder Cup teams, but here's the thing - I love it when the not supposed to's, do.

"And as your captain, you can bet that I'm going to bring some of that home-cooked, hard-working Iowa pride to the Ryder Cup."