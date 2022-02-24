Lowry stays patient as Harrington recovery bid undone by late double bogey 

Shane Lowry chiselled out a level par 70 to trail early leader Kurt Kitayama by six shots in the Honda Classic as Pádraig Harrington's gutsy comeback was undone with a closing double-bogey.

The 50-year old Dubliner found water at the 12th (his third) and bunkers from the tee at the 14th and 15th and ran up bogeys to find himself three-over through just six holes before fighting back.

After getting through the rest of the Bear Trap unscathed, the three-time major winner made a seven-footer for a birdie at the 559-yard 18th, then rolled in a 16 footer for another gain at the third before all his good work was undone at the 404-yard ninth.

The two-time Honda Classic winner hit his tee shot 30 yards left into water, found the green in three but three-putted from 40 feet for a double-bogey six and a three-over 73.

He was outside the top 100, nine shots behind American Kitayama, who made seven birdies in a six-under 64 to lead by a stroke in the clubhouse from Olympic silver-medalist Rory Sabbatini, the 2011 champion at the West Palm Beach venue.

Lowry opened with seven pars, then failed to extricate himself from a bunker at the 17th at the first attempt and dropped a shot.

He birdied the 18th to turn in level par but hit a poor tee shot left at the 526-yard third, chipped out and sprayed his third shot wide of the green before taking six.

He remained patient, however, and birdied the eighth from 11 feet to sign for a level-par 70 that left him inside the top 50.

Kitayama was more than pleased with his 64 on one of the most challenging courses on the PGA Tour.

"I think anything under par out here is really good," said the 29-year old, who won twice on the DP World Tour before graduating to the PGA Tour via the Korn Ferry Tour top-50 last season.

"I played Q-school in 2015 here and then two years ago, I got an exemption (finishing tied 47th). Had a little bit of experience, which is nice, because I think coming in here for the first time, I think it would be really tough."

Kitayama birdied the 10th, 11th and 12th for the perfect start, bogeyed the 14th but then birdied four holes in a row from the third.

"I drove it well, hit 14 greens," he said. "I think that's really important out here. Then my putter was pretty hot in those birdie stretches. Everything felt really solid."