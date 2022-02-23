Gary Hurley's 66 fires him back into contention in Egypt

West Waterford’s Gary Hurley bounced back into contention with an impressive six-under 66 in Wednesday’s round two of the Ein Bay Open in Egypt on the Alps Tour.
Hurley made amends for an opening-round 73 to climb to 18th, five back of the leading group on 134.
Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell is the best-placed Irish man in the field, following up his opening-round 66 with a one-under 71 for an eight-under total, two back with one round to go at Sokhna Golf Club in Suez, an hour from Cairo.
The event is part of a three-tournament Alps Tour swing in Egypt. Mallow’s James Sugrue followed up a level-par opening round with a three-under 69 to move up to 31st, seven behind a four-way tie for the lead.
Hurley made five birdies on the backside to return in 32 shots. Sugrue, meanwhile, battled back from three early bogeys to turn his day, and tournament, around with three birdies before the turn. Further birdies at No’s 14, 15 and the last gave him a confidence-boosting 69.
Naas’ Jonathan Yates battled back from two negatives at 15 and 16 to birdie the final two holes and sign for a 68 to go with his opening 72. At -4, he lies joint 23rd, six back.