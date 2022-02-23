Sponsors KPMG and Amstel Light end relations with Mickelson, critics pile in on statement

Accounting giant KPMG and Phil Mickelson have ended their relationship following the golfer’s comments last week regarding Saudi Arabia and a new golf super league. Another Mickelson sponsor, Amstel Light beer, has also terminated its partnership.

Mickelson (51) caused an uproar when golf writer Alan Shipnuck released an excerpt from his upcoming unauthorized biography of the six-time major champion. Mickelson described the Saudis as “scary”, but said he was looking past their controversial history of human rights violations by working with a Saudi-backed tour to gain leverage with the PGA Tour.

“We know they killed (Washington Post columnist Jamal) Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights,” Mickelson told Shipnuck. “They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

The fallout from the comments has been building, with Rory McIlroy labelling them "naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant” at Riviera on Sunday. Neither were sponsors impressed.

“KPMG US and Phil Mickelson have mutually agreed to end our sponsorship effective immediately,” said KPMG’s company-issued statement. “We wish him the best.”

A spokesman for Amstel parent Heineken told Sportico Tuesday night: “We made the decision to go our separate ways and end Amstel Light’s partnership with Phil Mickelson. We wish him all the best.”

Mickelson posted a long statement Tuesday attempting to explain his discussions with LIV Golf Investments, which is launching a new tour backed by Saudi Arabian money with Greg Norman as the front man. Mickelson addressed his sponsors about the desire to not “compromise them or their business in any way.” He gave all his sponsors the right to pause or end their relationship. KPMG, which has multiple offices in Saudi Arabia, was the first to pull the plug. It ends a relationship that dates to 2008.

At $46.1 million, Mickelson ranked No. 21 in Sportico’s 2021 look at the world’s highest-paid athletes. The tally included $42 million from sponsors, appearance fees and bonuses, following his surprise PGA Championship in May. Only Tiger Woods ($62.2m) earned more among golfers.

Reputationally, his statement appears to have cut little ice with opinion-formers - critics have also weighed, not least Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. He told the Golf Channel: “The statement was six paragraphs,” the first paragraph was about him pretending to be a victim. The second paragraph was about him pretending to be an activist. The third and fourth paragraphs were spin damage control about him getting paid either now or certainly in the future when you consider he wrote the Saudi operating agreement for this tour.

“The last two paragraphs were him reminding everyone that he’s a good guy.”

In his statement, Mickelson concludes: "I have experienced many successful and rewarding moments that I will always cherish, but I have often failed myself and others too.

"The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level. I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritise the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”

Chamblee insisted that golf and the PGA Tour were in a good place and disputed Mickelson’s contention the game desperately needs change.

“How does it (golf) desperately need change?” Chamlee said. “The game of golf is booming. [Golf manufacturers] for the first time ever are having to deal with supply. Do they have enough supply to furnish all those fans of the game that are out there playing in record numbers. The PGA Tour is doing extraordinarily well.”

Chamblee reckoned four out of the six paragraphs in the statement by Mickelson were spin and damage control.

“You can get just rid of the first two paragraphs,” he said. “You can get rid of the last two paragraphs. And really just focus on the third and fourth paragraphs, that’s what this statement was all about. It’s more about damage control with LIV Golf Investments. It was more about Phil having money and control and him working both sides of the street.”

Chamblee added: “There was no effort to mend fences with the PGA Tour [in the statement]. He made quite an effort to mend fences with LIV Golf. Quite an effort there, because there it’s about money and control.”

