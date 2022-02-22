Phil Mickelson apologises over Saudi comments, indicates he will be taking time away from golf

Phil Mickelson has apologised for his controversial comments surrounding his proposed involvement in a new Saudi-backed golf venture – and indicated that he intends to step away from the game for a period.

“I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritise the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be,” he declared in a statement.

Central to the controversy were comments from Mickelson to journalist Alan Shipnuck acknowledged the Saudi government are “scary mother****ers” and that “they killed [Washington Post reporter and US resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay.” Mickelson said he was involved with the breakaway league in order to “reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

The comments drew stinging criticism from a number of his Tour colleagues, most recently Rory McIlroy who said Sunday in Los Angeles: “I don't want to kick someone while he's down obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.”

In his statement, Mickelson claimed that some of his comments were supposed to be off the record, but this drew a quick, sharp response from Shipnuck on social media, who tweeted: “The 'off the record' piece of this is completely false and I'll have more to say on that shortly.”

Explained Mickelson: “Although it doesn't look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans. There is the problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions. It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.

“Golf desperately needs change, and real change is always preceded by disruption. I have always known that criticism would come with exploring anything new. I still chose to put myself at the forefront of this to inspire change, taking the hits publicly to do the work behind the scenes.

“My experience with LIV Golf Investments has been very positive. I apologize for anything I said that was taken out of context. The specific people I have worked with are visionaries and have only been supportive. More importantly, they passionately love golf and share my drive to make the game better. They have a clear plan to create an updated and positive experience for everyone including players, sponsors, networks, and fans.

“I have incredible partners, and these relationships mean so much more to me than a contract. Many have been my most influential mentors and I consider all to be lifelong friends. The last thing I would ever want to do is compromise them or their business in any way, and I have given all of them the option to pause or end the relationship as I understand it might be necessary given the current circumstances. I believe in these people and companies and will always be here for them with or without a contract.

“I have made a lot of mistakes in my life and many have been shared with the public. My intent was never to hurt anyone and I’m so sorry to the people I have negatively impacted. This has always been about supporting the players and the game and I appreciate all the people who have given me the benefit of the doubt.

“Despite my belief that some changes have already been made within the overall discourse, I know I need to be accountable. For the past 31 years I have lived a very public life and I have strived to live up to my own expectations, be the role model the fans deserve, and be someone that inspires others. I’ve worked to compete at the highest level, be available to media, represent my sponsors with integrity, engage with volunteers and sign every autograph for my incredible fans. I have experienced many successful and rewarding moments that I will always cherish, but I have often failed myself and others too.

"The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level. I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”