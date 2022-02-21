Bubbling Under: The Irish golf hopefuls scattered around the world, grinding for a living

Trying to make the grade as a tour player is hard work. Just ask the dozens of young Irish players looking to establish a foothold on tour — any tour.

Lack of money is a challenge but so too is planning a schedule, travelling and that other prerequisite, getting the ball in the hole the fewest number of strokes possible.

Since the European Tour started in 1972, the number of Irish players (from both sides of the border) making at least one appearance in a season has varied wildly.

There were 15 in 1972, a record 21 in 1984, 11 in 2004 and 13 last year.

As far as the hardcore goes, Irish golf has always had around 10 players playing the main tour full time. But there are another 40 hopefuls on the second, third or event the fourth tier circuits.

World No. 46 Seamus Power cut his teeth on the North Carolina-based eGolf Tour and he still has fond memories.

“I was lucky to get out of there but that was a huge learning experience for me,” Power recalled. “Even some of the guys I see now like Jason Kokrak and Chesson Hadley, Brian Harman and Hudson Swafford just to name a few, they were all on the eGolf Tour going back. So it’s amazing to see some of those guys go up with you.”

Power advises all up-and-coming stars to be brutally honest about their weaknesses and address them. But he does have a message of hope even if the challenge remains the same in the ultimate numbers game.

“Sometimes the breaks just don’t go your way but I am a big believer that if you’re working hard, especially working hard on the right things, I think that things will turn around and good things will come,” he said.

The key is to know where you’re losing out the opposition and correct that deficit so you can win at the ultimate numbers game.

As Power puts it: “It’s a results game and you have to figure out how to get it around and 69 or 70 shots on average and go from there.”

David Carey (Dublin, age 25)

2022 Tour: Alps Tour, Challenge Tour, Florida Elite Tour, Portugal pro tour

Top event 2022: Possibly the Irish Challenge. Final Qualifying for The Open.

Requirement to progress to next tier: I have zero doubts I'll move up this year. My game is easily at a high enough level; I just need to stay healthy."

Reflections on 2021: Nine top tens, including one win (fourth as a pro), one second and one third (in 24 events). Made some big improvements in my game (particularly driving and ball striking).

*David Carey

Low point: Making bogey on my last hole of the year to miss out on a Challenge Tour card was hugely disappointing. I had a very severe reaction to my second Pfizer vaccine, which caused me heart trouble, fatigue and head pain, among other issues. I tried to play through the problems, but it caused a severe dip in form in the middle of the year.

First event of 2022: Florida Elite Tour in February before the Alps Tour starts at the end of next month.

Working on?: My putting was not at the level of 2019 when I shot record scores (including a 57 on the Alps Tour). It would be the low-hanging fruit for me to improve this year.

Feeling about 2022?: Very confident. I've been a pro for a few years now, it's been an expensive, difficult road, but I know I now have the experience and skills needed to move up, compete and win at higher levels. I've the backing of my coach Shane O'Grady, my parents, everyone at my sponsor Darwin Escapes. We all know it's just a matter of time and perseverance before I'm winning at the top level.

Gavin Moynihan (The Island, 27)

2022 Tour: Mostly Challenge Tour with some DP World Tour also.

Top event 2022: Irish Open if I get in, otherwise the Irish Challenge.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Top 20 on the Challenge Tour.

Reflections on 2021: Low point was tearing an intercostal muscle in my rib cage during the ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm Castle in July. My club and ball speeds are still slightly down, but I am nearly back to full strength.

The Island's Gavin Moynihan

First event of 2022: Challenge Tour's Dimension Data Pro-Am Dimension Data at Fancourt (Feb 10-14).

Working on?: Putting and iron play.

Feeling about 2022?: Excited and optimistic.





Gary Hurley (West Waterford, 28)

2022 Tour: Mainly Alps Tour with hopefully a few Challenge Tour events.

Top event 2022: One of the Challenge Tour ones, Irish Challenge, probably.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Top 5 Alps Tour.

Reflections on 2021: A mixed year, started slow and finished really well. My game is trending well.

First event of 2022: Alps Tour's Ein Bay Open from this week (Feb 22).

Working on?: Wedge play and my overall behaviour around performance. That means being more process-orientated person on the course, focusing and reflecting “only” on what I can control and creating some “separation” between the process and the occasion/outcome.

West Waterford's Gary Hurley is in Egpt this week alongside a number of Irish hopefuls on the Alps Tour.

Feeling about 2022? I'm excited to test the work I've done over the past few months and continue to do going forward.





Niall Kearney (Royal Dublin, 33)

2022 Tour: DP World Tour/Challenge Tour.

Top event 2022: Hopefully Irish Open.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Finish top 110 in the Race to Dubai rankings; Win.

Reflections on 2021: High points - Chasing the card all year, some great buzz moments at certain weeks. Low points - The frustration of not having access to the last few tournaments and watching my ranking slip.

First event of 2022: I will start back this month (Feb), I'll go to South Africa and play the early events out there.

Working on?: Doing a lot of reps, working on my setup and takeaway with the long clubs. Will start to focus more on the short game now as we head towards the playing schedule.

Feeling about 2022?: Optimistic.





John Murphy (Kinsale, 23).

2022 Tour: Challenge Tour, PGA Tour.

Top event 2022: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and AT&T Byron Nelson Championship on the PGA Tour.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Top 20 on Road to Mallorca.

Reflections on 2021: High - Being in the final group of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Low - Getting off to a poor start in the college season in January.

First event of 2022: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kinsale's John Murphy is in South Africa on the Challenge Tour.

Working on?: A couple of minor things in my swing and making sure everything is relatively sharp How are you feeling about 2022?: Very excited and obviously nervous, but I think these nerves make you a better player.





Paul McBride (The Island, 26)

2022 Tours: Alps Tour, Challenge Tour.

Top event 2022: Irish Challenge.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Top 5 on Alps Tour. Top 70 on Challenge.

Reflections on 2021: Losing in a playoff on the Alps Tour was the high point - that shows I didn't have a good year.

First event of 2022: Alps Tour in Egypt, February 22.

Working on?: Putting and wedge play.

Feeling about 2022?: Looking forward to it. Hopefully, some normality resumes in terms of travel/bubbles.





Kevin Phelan (Waterford, 31)

2022 Tour: Asian Tour.

Top event 2022: Uncertain (schedule not released).

Requirement to progress to next tier: Move up the world rankings and graduate via the DP World Tour, Qualifying School or Korn Ferry Q-School.

Reflections on 2021: High point was seeing progress at home and physical fitness. Low points were a neck injury early in the year, the COVID-19 quarantines and missed cuts on the second-tier tour in Japan.

First event of 2022: Singapore International on the Asian Tour in January (tied 39th).

Working on?: Commitment, focus.

Feeling about 2022?: Strong.





James Sugrue (Mallow, 25)

2022 Tour: Alps Tour, Challenge Tour, European Tour.

Top event 2022: Unsure yet as I have not got a full schedule.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Keep on knocking on the door and hole more putts.

Reflections on 2021: A funny year affected by Covid and a year to forget on the course. I feel I didn't back myself enough last year, but I'm hoping to change that in 2022, and I'm grateful to have sponsorship from Keary's Hyundai Mallow.

Mallow's James Sugrue

First event of 2022: The Alps Tour's Ein Bay Open in Egypt after a week's warm weather practice and competition in Portugal.

Working on?: All aspects of the game from tee to green, just trying to get better at everything.

Feeling about 2022?: Excited to play a full schedule and optimistic about the future.





Ronan Mullarney (Galway, 26)

2022 Tour: Europro Tour

Top event 2022: Irish Challenge.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Improve all parts of my game.

Reflections on 2021: Tough year. Not my best golf, but I learned a lot that I'll try to use this year.

First event of 2022: Europro Tour in May.

Working on?: Putting.

How are you feeling about 2022?: Excited.





Dermot McElroy (Ballymena, 28)

2022 Tour: Europro Tour, Challenge Tour.

Top event 2022: Challenge Tour events depending on how some qualifiers go. Qualifying for The Open.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Top 5 Europro Order of Merit.

Reflections on 2021: Winning a Europro Tour event, nearly winning the Irish Challenge, finishing top 20 in a European Tour event.

First event of 2022: Europro Tour at the end of May if not on Challenge Tour.

Working on?: Short game.

How are you feeling about 2022?: Excited to get playing again. It's been a while.





Conor O’Rourke (The K Club, 30)

2022 Tour: Eurpro Tour, Mena Tour, Challenge Tour.

Top event 2022: Unknown.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Perform well in Challenge Tour opportunities again. Graduate from Q School.

Reflections on 2021: High points - The work I put in and how much better a golfer I am heading into this season. Low points - The lack of playing opportunities and again, no Q-School.

First event of 2022: Most likely Mena Tour.

Working on?: Distance control.

How are you feeling about 2022?: Incredibly excited as I really feel I'm improving day in day out.





Paul Murphy (Rosslare, 24)

2022 Tour: Minor League, West Florida, All Pro Tour, Qualifiers for PGA and Korn Ferry events.

2022 starts: Depends on finances though I am fortunate I have been working a full-time job as an online sales specialist in Joyce's Expert Electrical Store.

Top event 2022: PGA and Korn Ferry Qualifiers.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Be more consistent, hole more putts and take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves.

Reflections on 2021: My first four months of being a professional golfer were exhilarating, starting in Nebraska for Pre-Qualifying for the Korn-Ferry Tour. I shot a bogey-free 66 in the first round and qualified for the Second Stage. My US visa only allows me to stay for 90 days at a time, so I have been working a full-time job as an online sales specialist in Joyces Expert Electrical Store in Wexford, which has helped top up my finances.

First event of 2022: Florida Elite Open, Feb 7-9, Orlando.

Working on?: Putting and psychology.

Feeling about 2022?: Optimistic, confident and excited. I'm enjoying the journey and the opportunities very few get to experience.





Conor Purcell (Portmarnock, 24)

2022 Tour: Challenge Tour, Alps Tour.

Top event 2022: Unknown.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Finish top 20 on the Challenge Tour rankings or gain a card through the DP World Tour Q-School.

Reflections on 2021: The season started off well and then once there was a big break of tournaments, I fell into a bit of a technical way of approaching the game rather than playing. No status on tour makes it difficult to plan out your year.

First event of 2022: Hoping to play on the Alps Tour in February.

Working on?: The mental game and tournament preparation, so I am ready to compete week in week out.

Feeling about 2022?: Looking forward to getting going after a long layoff. Feeling good about my mental game and the direction my game is going.





Michael Young (Co Kerry/Paris, 24)

2022 Tour: Alps Tour; Challenge Tour.

Top event 2022: US Open qualifier.

Reflections on 2021: High points - Pro starts on the European Tour in the Czech Masters and Qatar Masters. Won qualifier for the SA Open. Low points - Inconsistency.

First event of 2022: Saudi International qualifier.

Working on?: Driving.

Feeling about 2022?: Excited.





Luke Donnelly (Kilkenny, 24)

2022 Tour: Alps Tour, EuroPro Tour.

Top event 2022: European Tour Q School.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Finish Top 5 in Order of Merit.

Reflections on 2021: High point was winning Stage 1 at Alps Tour Q-School.

First event of 2022: Alps Tour in Egypt.

Working on?: Tightening up my short game and wedge distance control.

Feeling about 2022?: Excited and pretty confident.





Stuart Grehan (Tullamore, 29)

2022 Tour: EuroPro Tour, Challenge Tour.

Top event 2022: Irish Challenge.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Top 5 in the Order of Merit on the Europro Tour or graduate via the DP World Tour Q-School.

Reflections on 2021: Seventh in the NI Masters hosted by Jonathan Caldwell on the Europro Tour but also missed seven cuts in a row.

First event of 2022: Mini Tour in Portugal.

Working on?: My driving and mental game.

Feeling about 2022?: Pumped. Excited. Confident.





Rowan Lester (Hermitage, 25)

2022 Tour: All Pro Tour (US), Challenge Tour, European Tour, Korn Ferry Tour.

Top event 2022: Hopefully, the Irish Open/ Omega European Masters.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Better golf and more playing opportunities through invites.

Reflections on 2021: Knowing that my game wasn't even close to my best and still feeling like I wasn't that far off the mark in the two European Tour events I played. Low point - Just not being able to get a run of events.

First event of 2022: Coke Dr. Pepper Open (APT) in Louisiana.

Working on?: Swing technique.

Feeling about 2022?: Excited, confident, motivated and grateful.





Daniel Mulligan (Mornington, Co Meathm 17)

2022 Tour: Europro tour.

Top event 2022: Europro Tour's Tour Championship.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Be consistent in every tournament

Reflections on 2021: Starting my first year as a professional was all about learning the trade, so every event was an opportunity to improve my game. Low points - None. High points - Getting a strong card at the Europro Tour Q-School gets me into nearly every event.

First event of 2022: NAU Morgado Open, Portugal Pro Tour.

Working on?: Wedge play and distance control.

Feeling about 2022?: Extremely positive and looking forward to getting out there and playing some tournament golf.





Brendan McCarroll (Narin & Portnoo, 36)

2022 Tour: Tartan Pro Tour, Europro Tour.

Top event 2022: European Tour Q-School.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Just be more consistent.

Reflections on 2021: High point - Playing my first European Tour event. Low point - My form. I didn't play well at all, but that's golf.

First event of 2022: Pro-am in Portugal at the end of February.

Working on?: Long game as I am making a swing change.

Feeling about 2022?: Looking forward to it, but you're always a bit nervous thinking about how it will pan out. That all disappears once you start playing.





Cameron Raymond (Dublin, 22)

2022 Tour: PGA Europro Tour; Clutch Pro Tour; Challenge Tour.

Top event 2022: The Irish Challenge.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Top 5 on the Europro Tour in the Order of Merit.

Reflections on 2021: High points were getting my first win, albeit in the small event on the Toro Tour and getting to play Challenge Tour and compete well. Low points were getting sick during the season (not covid) and missing a few Challenge Tour invites, which killed my chances of gaining status for this season. I also suffered a badly sprained right ankle in early December, which I'm still recovering from .

First event of 2022: Spain, early-mid Feb (ankle dependent).

Working on?: Training in the gym, getting stronger and fitter for the season and lots of putting.

Feeling about 2022?: Excited and confident.





Jonathan Yates (Naas, 28)

2022 Tour: Alps, Challenge.

Top event 2022: The Open.

Requirement to progress to next tier: Top 5 on the Alps Tour.

Reflections on 2021: High point - gaining tremendous experience. Low point - the season finishing. I would love to have kept playing.

First event of 2022: Portuguese Pro Tour.

Working on?: All aspects, leaving no stone unturned with my game.

Feeling about 2022?: It can't come quick enough. I can't wait to compete.