Rory McIlroy takes aim at Phil Mickelson over 'selfish, egotistical, ignorant' comments on Tour battle

Rory McIlroy walked off the golf course at Riviera and promptly torched Phil Mickelson and the hopes of the purported Greg Norman-led LIV Golf Investments rival league.

Referring to Mickelson’s comments from November with American golf writer Alan Shipnuck that revealed his motives for helping to draft the plans around the expected Saudi financed league, McIlroy did not hold back.

“I don't want to kick someone while he's down obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant,” McIlroy said Sunday after posting a top-10 finish in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

“Lots of words to describe that interaction he had with Shipnuck. It was just very surprising and disappointing, sad. I'm sure he's sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here.”

Mickelson admitted late last year in a phone conversation that the Saudi’s were “sports washing” and called them “scary motherfuckers to get involved with”.

“We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights,” he said. “They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

“They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.”

The fallout of Mickelson’s revelations has been a slew of pledges of allegiance to the PGA Tour by the bulk of the highest ranked players in the world.

On Sunday, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau – considering two of the biggest pieces in Norman’s plan to attract the best talent to his Saudi venture – releases statements saying they would remain playing members of the PGA Tour.

They joined a chorus of commitments from top players including McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth in pledging fealty to the PGA Tour.

Asked if he thought Johnson’s and DeChambeau’s statement ends the threat of the LIV Golf venture, McIlroy said: “Yeah, yeah. Who's left? Who's left to go? I mean, there's no one. It's dead in the water in my opinion. I just can't see any reason why anyone would go.”

McIlroy has been steadfast in his commitment to the PGA Tour from the very start last year, and he was pleased to see so many other prominent players fall in step.

“I think with everything that's transpired in the last few days, I don't think it's surprising,” he said of Johnson and DeChambeau added themselves to the list. “Like I've always reiterated, I feel like this is the best place to play golf if you're an elite professional golfer. Maybe I'm fortunate that I've been more privy to the inner workings of the tour and I've been more involved and got quite a good relationship with the leadership team on the PGA Tour.

“I'm always very confident that the tour's headed in the right direction. I was really glad to see DJ and Bryson put out those statements this week. We all want to play against the best players in the world and they're certainly two of the best players in the world and it's nice to know that they're committed to playing here and committed to making this the best tour in the world.”

The momentum built up among the top-ranked players as Riviera week rolled along. Despite older veterans like Adam Scott expressing keen interest in what LIV Golf is offering, the tide seemed to take a decisive turn in favor of the PGA Tour and its strategic partner, DP World Tour.

Even tournament host Tiger Woods made a staunch pledge to return to play golf on the PGA Tour.

“The epicenter of the professional world still revolves around Tiger, he is the epicenter, and if they don't have him,” McIlroy said. “Like who knows when he's going to play again, but if they don't have his blessing even, it's got no chance. Then roll in Jon Rahm, the best player in the world, Collin Morikawa, No. 2, me who's been up there for a while, everyone else.”

McIlroy believes its more than just Mickelson’s pointed campaign against the PGA Tour and its commissioner that has turned his fellow professionals off.

“I knew the way these guys have operated and it's all been smoke and mirrors and they've created rumors and spread rumors and tried to play one guy off another and said one thing to one manager and said a different thing to another manager and just sort of created this chaos and confusion around that group, and everyone's questioning everyone else's motives so they're just kind of playing everyone off one another,” McIlroy said.

“I think it's nice now that we all can sit down and say, look, we're all on the same page here. Are there things the tour could do better and they're working on, of course, but that's the same in any business, in any sports league around the world. They're all trying to get better just as the PGA Tour are. But that is why the tournament in Saudi happened a couple weeks ago, I thought it was awfully quiet, there were no announcement that were really made, and I think once that happened everyone was waiting something and nothing really came of it.”

After everything, McIlroy was keen to point out that he had a nice finish despite not keeping up with the torrid pace of Genesis wire-to-wire winner Joaquin Niemann.

“I actually had a really good week by the way,” he said. “Quietly solid. I shot four rounds under par. I had a nice 67-68 weekend. I played nicely. My game's close, it's close. I certainly didn't do enough to shot 21 under par this week and keep up with Joaco, but I'm happy with my week.”