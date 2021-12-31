The 150th Open Championship at St Andrew’s. Tiger Woods couldn’t, could he?

Golf is on the verge of something in 2022. Exactly what is unknown.

The game will celebrate the 150th Open Championship at the ancestral home of golf in St. Andrews, at the Old Course in July. But it’s the new course the game might be taking at the highest level that could dominate the headlines.

Greg Norman and his bottomless pool of Saudi wealth keep promising to threaten the status quo with a new global venture while the PGA and European — oops, I mean DP World — tours try to pre-emptively stay a step ahead with promises of new riches for the best players in the world to stick with them.

If nothing else, Norman’s threat is forcing innovation as it did back in 1997 when he made his first pitch for global golf domination. You have to admire the Shark’s persistence if nothing else.

In many ways, the golf world has never seemed in a bigger state of flux — and not just because Covid-19 continues to leave its mark on the schedule. With rival leagues trying to horn in on the established tours, elite golfers are being asked to choose sides. Litigation may be looming that could threaten to open the flood gates of global free agency and pit independent players against commissioners promising potential banishment.

Where this all leads nobody really knows. While Norman and the Saudis keep postponing their big reveal (if any), the PGA and DP World tours have rolled out a series of counter-measures designed to keep their players fat and rich and presumably in the fold.

And what will all the major championships have to say about it if and when the dust settles? Is this the end of an orderly top echelon in golf as we know it? Stay tuned.

All this backroom and departmental manoeuvering has gotten tiresome to the fans, who just want to be entertained by the stars of the game.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, behold the biggest star of them all — Tiger Woods.

Woods reappeared with a three-second video of his swing that sent golf Twitter into hysterics a week before he tempered those hopes in the Bahamas by admitting he’ll never be back to what he once was. But this is Tiger. The week before Christmas, along with his 12-year-old son Charlie, Team Tiger reeled off 11 straight birdies to card a final-round 57 and finish in second place at the PNC Championship, two shots behind winners John Daly and his son John Daly Jr.

He has hinted at potential Hogan-esque limited competitive future engagements, perhaps as soon as St. Andrews where the flat terrain would be more forgiving than the hills of Augusta National.

Woods’ career-altering saga was one of just many stories to digest on the golf course in 2021 that sets the stage for a new year. Jordan Speith found his game again. Rickie Fowler, for the moment, lost his. Hideki Matsuyama made history at the Masters. Jon Rahm broke his major maiden and seems destined for many more while Louis Oosthuizen is stuck as a perpetual bridesmaid. Phil Mickelson redefined the parameters of what a senior is capable of in golf while Collin Morikawa keeps showing that experience isn’t everything when it comes to establishing greatness.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau were feuding at one point then yukking it up in a made-for-TV match at another. A young US team delivered a resounding statement about turning the Ryder Cup tide at Whistling Straits while Europe’s veteran staples reached an end of an era. Dustin Johnson vacillated between invisible after his Saudi International win to invincible in the Ryder Cup. Lee Elder said goodbye as an honorary starter on the first tee at Augusta National where he made history in 1975 and now joins the pioneers’ wing in heaven.

And then there was Rory McIlroy, whose two-win season took so many twists and turns it defies simple description. It’s hard to read the tea leaves on what his highs and lows mean for the coming season. One month removed from looking like his old self and winning his 20th career PGA Tour event in Las Vegas, McIlroy was rending his garments in frustration after imploding in the Race to Dubai finale.

His final fit of pique at a bad break was unfortunately a bit too familiar in 2021. His only real threat at a major dissolved on the back nine at Torrey Pines when he frittered away a share of the lead at the US Open. He was a relative no-show on the other big stages, including the Ryder Cup where he left in tears from the emotion of a long season.

He came back from that low point stronger, however, as his game “really turned a corner after the Ryder Cup.” Is he ready to finally finish his career slam and end an eight-year major drought or not?

“Look, it’s been a while, and since winning my last major I’ve done everything but win a major,” McIlroy said before finishing his year at the Hero World Challenge.

“I won the Players Championship. I won two FedEx Cups. I’ve done basically everything there is to do in the professional game. If I keep playing the way I’m playing, I just keep giving myself chances, it will eventually happen again.”

That said, it certainly isn’t getting any easier for McIlroy, who despite his enviable gifts doesn’t have the margin for error he once had.

When McIlroy showed up at Augusta in 2015 for his first chance at fulfilling the last leg of his career slam, he had more than just time on his side at age 25. He had a wide window of opportunity.

While Spieth shut that window in 2015 with a wire-to-wire win, McIlroy’s career-best T4 made collecting a green jacket seem inevitable.

Since that year, however, the window keeps closing a little tighter. In 2015, the Masters field didn’t include Justin Thomas or Jon Rahm or Collin Morikawa or Patrick Cantlay or Xander Schauffele or Viktor Hovland or Bryson DeChambeau or Scottie Scheffler or Tony Finau or Cam Smith. Brooks Koepka was just making his Masters debut and hadn’t won anything of substance yet.

In the seven years since as McIlroy has failed to add to his four career majors, a whole new generation of superstars has grown up and made his task even harder at every major venue he shows up to play.

That fresh blood makes it particularly difficult at a place like Augusta where the past champs like Mickelson, Woods, Spieth, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed show up in more than just a ceremonial capacity.

The math no longer benefits a 32-year-old who keeps getting reminded that he hasn’t lifted a major in nearly eight years while in that time Koepka has four, Spieth three, Dustin Johnson, and Morikawa two each. Seventeen new guys — as well as Tiger and Phil — have won majors since McIlroy won the British and PGA to end 2014.

This year will mark McIlroy’s 14th start in the Masters. It took Billy Casper 14 Augusta starts before finally winning in 1970. It took Mark O’Meara 15. It took Garcia a record 19. The other 10 Masters won by players in at least their 14th start were all claimed by gentlemen already residing in the Champions Locker Room.

Still, McIlroy will enter the new year with confidence he didn’t have for much of 2021.

“I’ve never lacked enthusiasm or motivation at the start of a year,” he said.

We all feel the same way. It will be interesting to see what 2022 has in store for golf.