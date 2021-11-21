Leona Maguire and Seamus Power both have good weeks Stateside

Leona Maguire finished her season in style with a lengthy birdie putt on the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

The Cavan woman carded a final round of two-under-par 70 to finish on 14 under overall. That left her in a tie for 12th place, nine shots behind impressive winner Jin Young Ko, from South Korea who shot a nine-under 63 in the final round to win, one shot ahead of Nasa Hataoka of Japan.