Leona Maguire and Seamus Power both have good weeks Stateside

Seamus Power finished in a tie for fourth at the RSM Classic, seven shots behind the winner Talor Gooch
Seamus Power: A top-5 finish on the PGA Tour

Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 21:51

Leona Maguire finished her season in style with a lengthy birdie putt on the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

The Cavan woman carded a final round of two-under-par 70 to finish on 14 under overall. That left her in a tie for 12th place, nine shots behind impressive winner Jin Young Ko, from South Korea who shot a nine-under 63 in the final round to win, one shot ahead of Nasa Hataoka of Japan.

Maguire ended the season 17th in the overall standings, and looks set to build on an encouraging year in 2022.

On the PGA Tour, Seamus Power finished in a tie for fourth at the RSM Classic, seven shots behind the winner Talor Gooch.

Power had another impressive outing carding four birdies in his first 15 holes, but a double bogey six on the 16th meant he signed for a two-under 68. The Waterford man is set to rise to 25th on the FedEx Cup rankings after an impressive opening to the season.

