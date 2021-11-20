Séamus Power and Leona Maguire impress as Irish golfers contend on PGA, LPGA, and European Tours

Séamus Power moved into a tie for second heading into the final round at the RSM Classic as he bids for a second PGA Tour win of the year.

His surge was matched by Leona Maguire at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship as she bids for a first-ever LPGA Tour victory by an Irish golfer, moving into seventh, two shots off the overnight lead.

It means Irish golfers are in contention heading into the final day on three major tours, with Rory McIlroy leading into day four of the European Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship, with Shane Lowry three shots back in fifth.

A chip-in eagle three on the 15th hole was the highlight of Power’s three-under round of 67 at the Sea Island Seaside Course in Georgia.

That shot gave him a tie for the lead at 14-under alongside Talor Gooch before Power bogeyed the 16th after twice finding bunkers, while Gooch finished with a pair of birdies to reach the clubhouse at 16-under.

Earlier, Power had a three-putt bogey on 2 before sinking five-footers for birdie at 7 and 9, and a nine-footer at the 13th. He’s tied second with Sebastián Muñoz.

Maguire, meanwhile, shot a flawless 66 to jump into contention on a congested leaderboard at Tiburón Golf Club in Florida, where $1.5m is up for grabs for the winner.

Maguire’s move came early, reeling off birdies at 3, 4, 6, 8, and 10. After a run of seven pars, she closed with another birdie on 18 to sit at 12-under, two shots off the four-way tie for the lead.

That tie for top spot features world no.1 Nelly Korda, world no.2 Ko Jin-Young, Nasa Hataoka, and Celine Boutier.