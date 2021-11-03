Greg Norman says new Asian Tour series 'is not a direct attack on the PGA Tour'

Former world number one Greg Norman insists the launch of a new 10-tournament series on the Asian Tour is not a "direct attack" on the PGA Tour.

Norman was named last week as the CEO of LIV Golf Investments (LGI), a newly-formed company backed by the Private Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

A company press release said Norman's appointment will "set in motion a number of momentous developments for professional golf worldwide" amid rumours that Norman also plans to lead a Saudi-funded breakaway league.

Asked if the plans were intended as revenge against the PGA Tour after it rejected his bid to establish a World Golf Tour in 1994, Norman told Australian Golf Digest: "No, it's not that way at all.

"I can categorically say this is not a direct attack on the PGA Tour. It's for the betterment of the game of golf, pure and simple.

"There's been a lot of commentary about this being all about me getting even with the tour. This idea has been around for a long time."

The "strategic alliance" signed between the PGA Tour and European Tour in November 2020 was widely seen as a response to the threat posed by potential breakaway leagues, with the PGA Tour later instituting a $40m player impact programme to reward its most popular stars.

The PGA Tour are also reported to be considering a series of autumn events with big prize money, no cuts and appearance money based on FedEx Cup standings.

"Isn't that their fiduciary responsibility, to be doing that every year?" Norman added. "Shouldn't that be the precedent they set, rather than being reactionary to somebody else's proposal?

"If that story is indeed true then it's great news that the PGA Tour is doing that, truly it is. It tells you that maybe, just maybe, this whole LIV Golf Investments project is the competitor that's strong enough to show the world that there are two avenues you can take [in professional golf].

"Who knows, maybe there are three avenues or even four? I don't care. All I know is, if you have a good, solid business plan and you can present it and execute it in the best interests of the game... hallelujah!"

Norman's plans appear to have cut little ice so far, with former world number ones Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka both stressing they were focused on the PGA Tour.

"Obviously I'm trying to listen and talk to players and people and hear as much as I can, but at the same time, what's most important right now is my career on the PGA Tour and me playing well in Mexico this week," Thomas said.

Thomas also suggested that the Player Impact Programme had been well received, adding: "There's plenty of guys and plenty of stories out here, but for me to come out here and say that I hold the same weight as Tiger Woods or I hold the same weight as Phil Mickelson, that's just not realistic.

"Guys should be compensated for that and I think that's really what is it is."

Four-time major winner Koepka added: "Seems like there's a bunch of stuff going on, but at the end of the day there's only one tour I'm playing right now, so I'm only interested in that one."

Presidents Cup to be held at Bellerive in 2030

Meanwhile, Bellerive Country Club in St Louis will host the 2030 Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour has announced.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "St Louis is a passionate and iconic sports town and one which embraces teams and events such as the Presidents Cup with tremendous enthusiasm.

"The combination of St Louis and Bellerive Country Club will make for a memorable experience for fans onsite and those watching around the world."

Brooks Koepka won the 2018 US PGA Championship at Bellerive, holding off Tiger Woods to claim his third major title.

Woods was a playing captain in 2019 when the United States fought back to beat the International Team 16-14 at Royal Melbourne in 2019. The biennial event will next be contested at Quail Hollow in September 2022 following a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.