Paton crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion

Derek Paton was crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion this afternoon.
The Dunnikier Park golfer finished on +4, one shot clear of overnight leader Stuart Brown, at Donegal GC.
A second successive round of 74 was enough for the Scot to win the title.
Paton took the lead on the second hole after opening with two birdies, and he held out to pip Brown by the narrowest of margins. Scotland’s Nick Robson finished in third place, with East Sussex’s Steve Graham coming in fourth place.
Paton said the victory at Murvagh was a career highlight. “I felt at home with the weather today. I’m a member of a links course so felt comfortable out there. It’s great to win a national title. I’d love to win the Scottish Seniors but to win in Ireland is great. It’s an amazing thing to call myself the Irish Seniors champion.
England’s Stephen East won the 60-64 category, 2019 champion Alan Mew won the 65-69 section, with Mourne’s Hugh B Smyth winning the 70+ category.
Meanwhile Golf Ireland has announced the Underage High Performance and Performance Development squads for 2022.
There will be three Underage High-Performance squads for Boys (U18 and U16) and Girls (U18). Five regions will also be the base for Performance Development squads (Boys U17 and U15 and Girls U17). Over 100 players from all four provinces have been selected for the High Performance and Performance Development squads.