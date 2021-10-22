Paton crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion

Derek Paton was crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion this afternoon.

The Dunnikier Park golfer finished on +4, one shot clear of overnight leader Stuart Brown, at Donegal GC.

A second successive round of 74 was enough for the Scot to win the title.

Paton took the lead on the second hole after opening with two birdies, and he held out to pip Brown by the narrowest of margins. Scotland’s Nick Robson finished in third place, with East Sussex’s Steve Graham coming in fourth place.

Paton said the victory at Murvagh was a career highlight. “I felt at home with the weather today. I’m a member of a links course so felt comfortable out there. It’s great to win a national title. I’d love to win the Scottish Seniors but to win in Ireland is great. It’s an amazing thing to call myself the Irish Seniors champion.

England’s Stephen East won the 60-64 category, 2019 champion Alan Mew won the 65-69 section, with Mourne’s Hugh B Smyth winning the 70+ category.

Meanwhile Golf Ireland has announced the Underage High Performance and Performance Development squads for 2022.

There will be three Underage High-Performance squads for Boys (U18 and U16) and Girls (U18). Five regions will also be the base for Performance Development squads (Boys U17 and U15 and Girls U17). Over 100 players from all four provinces have been selected for the High Performance and Performance Development squads.

High-Performance squads

U18 Boys: Adam Buchanan (Malone), Adam Challoner (Galway Bay), Luke Cunningham (Galway Bay), Fionn Dobbin (Malone), Darcy Hogg (Belvoir Park), Alex King (Faithlegg), Jack Murphy (Douglas), Sean McLoughlin (Co. Sligo), Gavin O'Neill (Malahide), James Walsh (Douglas).

U18 Girls: Olivia Costello (Roscommon), Kate Dillon (Oughterard), Emma Fleming (Elm Park), Rebekah Gardner (Clandeboye), Hannah Guerin (Royal Tara), Marina Joyce Moreno (Llavaneras), Molly O’Hara (Clandeboye), Katie Poots (Knock), Caitlin Shippam (Ballykisteen).

U16 Boys: Donncha Cleary (Tipperary), Sean Cooper (Enniscorthy), John Doyle (Fota Island), Mark Gazi (Tralee), Evan Hogg (Belvoir Park), Harry McArdle (Warrenpoint), Scott McCabe (Massereene), Evan Monaghan (Tullamore), Sean Reddy (Douglas), Charlie Smyth (Slieve Russell).

Performance Development Squads:

Midlands-East.

U17 Boys: Ethan Garvey (Laytown & Bettystown), Ben Hanratty (Donabate), Luke Mitchell (Portmarnock), Gavin Tiernan (Co. Louth); U17 Girls: Ella Cantwell (Esker Hills), Sinead Ni Cealleachair (Tullamore), Caoimhe O'Grady (Black Bush), Niamh O'Grady (Black Bush), Ellen O'Shaughnessy (Castleknock), Sophie Sharp (Royal Tara); U15 Boys: Adam Fahey (Seapoint), Matthew Lynch (Greenore), Daniel McKenna (Laytown & Bettystown), Jack McKenna (Laytown & Bettystown), Harley Phipps (Ardee).

North.

U17 Boys: Sam Allister (Belvoir Park), Noah Bickerstaff (Massereene), Harvey McCabe (Massereene), Josh McKee (Hilton Templepatrick), Jamie Nevin (Holywood), Michael Rocks Jnr (Lisburn), Corey Scullion (Moyola Park); U17 Girls: Aoife Browne (Lurgan), Olivia Currie (Royal Portrush), Hannah Lee-McNamara (Foyle), Gemma McMeekin (Massereene), Kayleigh Mulholland (Moyola Park), Alana Ross (Knock); U15 Boys: Rory Adamson (Royal Belfast), Eoin Burrows (Holywood), Finn Eager (Royal Belfast), Harris Fleming (Galgorm Castle), Paul Fletcher (Royal Portrush), Conail Fitzsimons (Ardglass), David Lyttle (Castlerock), Stuart Nesbitt (Hilton Templepatrick), Harry O’Hara (Clandeboye).

South.

U17 Boys: Eoghan Cassidy (Kinsale), Sean Deasy (Douglas), Sean Healy (Kinsale), Matthew Kelleher (Fota Island), Lucas Lyons (Limerick), Ryan Lyons (Blarney), Paddy Quill (Cork); U17 Girls: Jiaren Eina Pang (Portarlington); U15 Boys: Gordon Sillett (Ballykisteen), Barry O’Connell (Douglas).

South-East.

U17 Boys: James O’ Rourke (Naas), Aidan O'Carroll (Elm Park), Neil Patterson (Baltinglass), Greg Healy (Bray), Adam O'Loughlin (Killeen), Charlie Quinn (Castle), Patrick Curran (Edmondstown), Dylan Holmes (Greystones); U17 Girls: Anna Abom (Edmondstown), Kate Fleming (Elm Park), Caoimhe McKeon (Stackstown), Ciara Waldron (Naas); U15 Boys:

Calum Duane (Royal Curragh), Fionnan O'Connor (Edmondstown).

West.

U17 Boys: Aodhagan Brady (Co. Sligo), Padraic McNeela (Oughterard), Charlie Mooney (Ballinasloe), Cathal Penney (Athenry); U17 Girls: Maebh McLoughlin (Co. Sligo); U15 Boys: Jack Clohessy (Ennis), Caolan Coleman (Galway Bay), Niall Conneely (Ballinasloe), Rory Gallagher (Galway Bay), Owen Kelly (Castlebar), Luke Murphy (Portumna), Isaac Oliver (Ballinasloe).