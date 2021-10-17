Charlotte Back ‘super excited’ after Amateur Open victory

Germany’s Charlotte Back closed with a two-under 72 to win the Irish Women’s and Girls’ Amateur Open Championship at County Louth.

She finished on 10-under par, three strokes clear of Irish Girls champion Beth Coulter from Kirkistown Castle and Sweden’s Moa Svedenskiöld.

“I’m super excited; it’s my first international win. I can’t describe how I’m feeling,” Back said. “My game has been good at the moment, really solid. The first nine today wasn’t that good, but I fought on the back nine, and it paid off.”

Back was in a three-way tie for the lead with Svedenskiöld and Sweden’s Aada Rissanen overnight, one clear of Coulter. Rissanen turned in three-under 35 to extend her lead to three strokes, but a double bogey on the par-five 11th proved costly.

Back played the front nine in level par, and while she bogeyed the 10th, she took the lead following birdies on the 11th and 12th and went on to pick up another shot at the 16th to move three clear of Coulter and Svedenskiöld.

“I just stayed patient, played my game,” said Back. “I just wanted to make a lot of pars, and some birdies came, which was great. I felt a bit nervous on the 18th green, there was a crowd following, but you get used to that, I guess.”

Coulter finished on seven-under with rounds of 70, 71 and 74, and while the highlight was an eagle three at the 11th, she was left to rue a double-bogey at the 12th and a bogey at the 13th.

“I’m obviously quite disappointed not to win, especially after the eagle on 11 and then a silly mistake on 12, but I probably would have taken level par this morning,” she said. “It was a lot windier and very tricky.”

Coulter has had a superb 2021 season rising to 137 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, winning the Irish Girls’ Close and finishing runner up at The Girls’ Amateur.

“Minimising the damage is key,” she said. “I had a load of birdies this week, so I know I can do that, but it’s about making sure I don’t make too many bogeys or double- bogeys. That will hopefully get me to the top in the next year or two.”

The German team of Back, Katharina Anglett and Emilie Kraus won the Nations Cup by two shots ahead of the Ireland team of Coulter, Paula Grant and Katie Poots on three-under-par.