Jim Gavin qualifies to compete with Robbie Fowler, AP McCoy and galaxy of stars in legends golf final

Former Irish rugby international Keith Wood is also competing.
Legends Tour Celebrity Series Grand Final

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 08:46
Larry Ryan

Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has qualified to play the likes of AP McCoy, Robbie Fowler and Andrew Strauss in the final of a celebrity golf tournament set for Mauritius in December.

The Legends Tour Celebrity Series Grand Final pits "ten of the biggest names from sport and entertainment" against each other in an event with a £100,000 charity prize fund. The winner earns £25,000 for their chosen charity.

UK TV presenters Georgie Bingham and Dan Walker, alongside retired champion jockey McCoy, take part as the three celebrity ambassadors.

Gavin booked his place in August when he won the Celebrity Pro-Am at the Irish Legends tournament in association with the Paul McGinley Foundation at Rosapenna Golf Club in Donegal. He registered a stableford score of 44 points that day, included a 3-over back nine. Wood finished second to also qualify. 

Scottish pair Gavin Hastings and Gordon Strachan made it through via the Scottish Senior Open

They will be joined by sports journalist Chris Hollins, who won the first Celebrity Series event at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship,

Former England and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler will join the field after finishing third in the celebrity Order of Merit, behind Hollins and Irish singer Keith Duffy, who is unable to travel to the Indian Ocean due to prior commitments.

Duffy will be replaced by former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss, who teed it up in qualifying events at both the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship and the Irish Legends presented by the McGinley Foundation.

The event takes place on Tuesday December 7 at Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius.

 

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

