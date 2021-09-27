Rory McIlroy: 'I’m emotional because I wanted to do this for Pádraig Harrington'

It was too little too late for Europe’s Ryder Cup cause but the point Rory McIlroy contributed on the final day at Whistling Straits has stoked the fires for the rematch in Italy two years from now.

The tears McIlroy shed on Sunday night in Wisconsin during a TV interview that followed his singles victory in the opening match against Xander Schauffele were acknowledged by the Irishman as a signal of just what this team event means to him.

The emotion generated by representing Europe against the United States in these historic biennial matches, he admitted, eclipsed anything he has experienced in his individual pursuit of major titles.

Which is why McIlroy’s failure to provide a spark over the first two days of foursomes and fourballs as a senior member of Pádraig Harrington’s team hurt so much. To have been sent out first by his captain on Sunday as Europe’s lead-off man was a symbolic gesture from the skipper, who had paid tribute to McIlroy’s leadership throughout the week. “He’s been great for the team. He’s been a leader on the team. Let him lead,” Harrington said.

McIlroy lived up to his side of the bargain, his 3&2 victory at the 16th hole delivering the first point of the day for Harrington but his first contribution to the team effort on the scoreboard all weekend was to be in vain. Only veterans Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood followed suit with a point as the USA romped to a record 19-9 victory and McIlroy was left to contemplate what he described as a missed opportunity to retain the cup he had helped win in four of his previous five appearances.

McIlroy said: “I’m disappointed that I didn’t contribute more this week, but you know, in two years’ time, we’ll go again… we’ll give it another go again.

“I love being a part of this team and I love my team-mates so much I should have done more for them this week. I just can’t wait to get another shot at this. It is by far the best experience in golf, and I hope little boys and girls watching this today aspire.

“I’m proud of every single one of our players that played this week and our captains and vice captains. I wish I could have done a little more for the team. Glad I got a point on the board today. It’s been a tough week.

“I’ve said naive and stupid things in the past but this is by far the biggest tournament that we have in golf. You look at the crowds. You look at what it means, it’s the best. I can’t wait to be a part of many, many more Ryder Cups and be team-mates with some of these great guys and try to win many more.

“We’ve been up against it. The American team have been total class in terms of how they played, they have been dominant. They have been really, really good and we haven’t been able to put up as much of a fight as we want.

“I think I’m emotional as well because I wanted to do this for Pádraig, too. It’s his captaincy, and he’s had a hell of a career, and It would have been an unbelievable thing to cap off with a winning Ryder Cup.

“For me, I haven’t been able to contribute as much as I wanted to that but it’s still such a great experience to be part of these Ryder Cup teams and this will just fill the fire even more for us in two years’ time in Rome.”