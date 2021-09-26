Pádraig Harrington's small consolation: 'I am very comfortable with all the decisions'

Pádraig Harrington accepted his European team were beaten by a better American side in the Ryder Cup but insisted he did not regret any of his decisions.

“It is a tough loss for us but they just played better than us,” he told Sky Sports.

“They (his team) did everything I could ask of them, it was just a tough week on the golf course.

“Obviously better things happening on the course might have changed things but it was always going to be a tall order as this is a strong US team and they got a good start too. A lot of things went against us.

“The one thing I can walk away with is I am very comfortable with all the decisions all along.

“It’s a small consolation but it is a consolation.”

Harrington refused to use the lack of European support in the partisan American galleries as an excuse for the performance.

“Definitely the US had momentum all the time, they seemed to be holing putts and keeping on going and maybe the crowd was part of that,” he added.

“When we holed a putt there was silence and that doesn’t feed into the rest of the team.

“It’s possible. Who knows? But the reality is the US played better than us.”