Pádraig Harrington and Tiger Woods' sons both hit holes-in-one at PNC Championship

Charlie Woods aced the 175 yard par-3 fourth while Paddy Harrington made his hole-in-one on the 185 yard par-3 eighth. 
ACE: Tiger Woods congratulates his son Charlie after he made a hole-in-one on the fourth during the secon round at the PNC Championship. Picture: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Sun, 22 Dec, 2024 - 17:53
PJ Browne

Charlie Woods hit his first ever hole-in-one at the PNC Championship on Sunday. The 15-year-old aced the par-3 fourth, sending him and his father Tiger into the outright lead for the tournament on 17-under.

Soon after, Pádraig Harrington's son Paddy carded an ace on the par-3 eighth, a shot which vaulted him and his father into a tie for the lead. 

"My caddy Noel, we were going to hit a five (iron), last minute we changed to a six," Paddy said about the 185 yard shot.

"It was right on it and faded into the hole."

Pádraig Harrington - a three-time major winner - said: "I've never been as excited."

The PNC Championship sees major and Players Championship winners team up with a family member for a 36-hole scramble. Charlie and Tiger were joint leaders after Saturday's first round, along with Team Langer and Team Singh while the Harringtons were one shot off the lead. 

"It was a perfect seven iron," said Charlie after making the shot.

"I just hit it. 175, down off the left, little cut seven. 

"It was awesome. I don't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go down there and see it."

