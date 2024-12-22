Pádraig Harrington and Tiger Woods' sons both hit holes-in-one at PNC Championship

Charlie Woods hit his first ever hole-in-one at the PNC Championship on Sunday. The 15-year-old aced the par-3 fourth, sending him and his father Tiger into the outright lead for the tournament on 17-under.

Soon after, Pádraig Harrington's son Paddy carded an ace on the par-3 eighth, a shot which vaulted him and his father into a tie for the lead.