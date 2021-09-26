Ryder rout: Notes from an emphatic Wisconsin win for America

Rookie roosters

Half of his team were playing in their first Ryder Cup, but it didn’t look like it and US captain Steve Stricker never hid his contempt for the view that inexperience would have a decisive impact on his team’s performance. And so it came to pass from the get-go as the debutants won all their foursome games in the morning session, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele’s 5&3 win over veterans Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter a statement victory.

Right there, the home team were settled.

Dropping Rory McIlroy

Pádraig Harrington tried to explain it away as an opportunity to rest Rory McIlroy for the singles where he was to lead the team out as we were to discover. And didn’t Stricker himself take a load off a couple of his top performers Schauffele and Cantlay as they were his first two men out on Sunday?

Workers react on the 15th green during a Ryder Cup singles match at Whistling Straits. Picture: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

But McIlroy’s omission, his first-ever from the pairings, said so much about Europe’s problems.

Lowry’s winning putt

In the grand scheme of things, it might not have amounted to anything huge, but Shane Lowry’s par putt on 18 for him and Tyrell Hatton to beat Harris English and Tony Finau was a memorable piece of respite from this American dominance.

Outside of the three points won by the Spaniards, it was the only point won by Europe in the opening couple of days.

Sizzling Scheffler

Having won three and a half points in his four opening games, the odds on Jon Rahm taking another against rookie Scottie Scheffler were short but the American’s start, four birdies in the first four holes, set the tone from which the world’s No 1 never recovered.

Team USA's Scottie Scheffler gets a kiss on the 15th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match. Picture: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Europe had looked to Rahm since Friday but this time the Ryder Cup rookie from Dallas had his number.

DeChambeau’s eagle on 1

He couldn’t be trusted by Stricker to play in the foursomes but taking a point and a half with Scheffler in the fourballs was a decent return for Bryson DeChambeau.

And how he started his singles match against Sergio Garcia, who was coming in on the back of three points from three, was awesome, reaching the green with his drive and draining the eagle putt.