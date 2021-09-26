Rampant Americans regain Ryder Cup after routing Pádraig Harrington's Europe

Europe's fate was sealed when Collin Morikawa guaranteed his side the half point needed to get over the line
Rampant Americans regain Ryder Cup after routing Pádraig Harrington's Europe

Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau reacts to the crowd on the first tee during a Ryder Cup singles match at Whistling Straits. Picture: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 21:44

Rory McIlroy has ended a difficult week on a personal high, defeating Xander Schauffele 3&2 in the opening singles match on the final day of the Ryder Cup - but it only delayed the inevitable resounding USA win.

Collin Morikawa guaranteed his team the half-point needed to hit the magic target of 14.5, meaning the Americans regained the Ryder Cup, after a weekend where they dominated from start to finish at Whistling Straits.

Morikawa’s brilliant approach to a couple of feet at the short 17th set up a birdie to go one up and guarantee the United States the half-point they needed, although he still had to go down the last to officially confirm the victory.

After ending day two trailing 11-5, Europe are staring a heavy defeat in the face and as when McIlroy completed victory, there was no other European ahead in their respective game.

McIlroy let out a huge roar after holing a 13ft birdie putt to go three up with four to play but few of his team-mates had much to cheer about.

The Ulster man eventually closed out the victory with a birdie at the 16th – the first time he had played the hole all week – but his point to make it 11-6 looked like being the only one in the opening seven matches.

Team USA quickly added two points on the board with Patrick Cantlay beating Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler getting the better of world No 1 Jon Rahm, bringing the hosts to within a point and a half of reclaiming the Ryder Cup.

Bryson Dechambeau then put Steve Strickers' side onto 14 points with a 3&2 win over Sergio Garcia.

Garcia’s fight ended at the 16th with a three and two defeat to DeChambeau to put the USA on the brink.

Europe's fate was officially sealed when Collin Morikawa guaranteed his side the half point needed to get over the line as he went one up with one hole to play against Viktor Hovland.

