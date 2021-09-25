Brooks Koepka swears at officials after drop decision

Brooks Koepka swore in the direction of officials after a ruling went against him during Saturday's foursomes session at the Ryder Cup.

The four-time major winner called for a judgement after discovering the tee shot from playing partner Daniel Berger at the par-four 15th at Whistling Straits had landed in a grass thicket close to a drain.

Koepka called for a ruling in the hope that he might be entitled to a free drop but the official who came over to examine the lie disagreed.

Not happy with the answer, Koepka called for a second opinion, citing that he had suffered wrist problems in the past. Much discussion and a lengthy delay followed with Berger also querying the official and European opponent Sergio Garcia examining the situation.

Eventually a second rules official arrived but he too ruled against Koepka.

"If I break my wrist, it's on the ******* both of you," the American said, pointing at each official, as he finally agreed to play. After more questioning from Berger, Koepka eventually took his shot.

Despite the agitation, Koepka hit a fine approach out of the long grass and onto the green, from where the Americans achieved a par to halve the hole.

The incident, however, is unlikely to serve either Koepka or Berger well when it comes to judging for the new Nicklaus-Jacklin Award for sportsmanship at the event.