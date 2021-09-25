Brooks Koepka swears at officials after drop decision

The four-time major winner called for a judgement after discovering the tee shot from playing partner Daniel Berger at the par-four 15th at Whistling Straits had landed in a grass thicket close to a drain.
Brooks Koepka swears at officials after drop decision

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 25: A rules lawyer inspects the lie of a ball for Daniel Berger of team United States and Brooks Koepka of team United States on the 15th hole during Saturday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 25, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 17:26
Andy Hampson

Brooks Koepka swore in the direction of officials after a ruling went against him during Saturday's foursomes session at the Ryder Cup.

The four-time major winner called for a judgement after discovering the tee shot from playing partner Daniel Berger at the par-four 15th at Whistling Straits had landed in a grass thicket close to a drain.

Koepka called for a ruling in the hope that he might be entitled to a free drop but the official who came over to examine the lie disagreed.

Not happy with the answer, Koepka called for a second opinion, citing that he had suffered wrist problems in the past. Much discussion and a lengthy delay followed with Berger also querying the official and European opponent Sergio Garcia examining the situation.

Eventually a second rules official arrived but he too ruled against Koepka.

"If I break my wrist, it's on the ******* both of you," the American said, pointing at each official, as he finally agreed to play. After more questioning from Berger, Koepka eventually took his shot.

Despite the agitation, Koepka hit a fine approach out of the long grass and onto the green, from where the Americans achieved a par to halve the hole.

The incident, however, is unlikely to serve either Koepka or Berger well when it comes to judging for the new Nicklaus-Jacklin Award for sportsmanship at the event.

More in this section

Ryder Cup Golf Padraig Harrington defends decision to leave Rory McIlroy out of foursomes
43rd Ryder Cup - Day One - Whistling Straits McIlroy and Lowry left out as Harrington plans to 'chip away' at USA lead in Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup Golf Ryder Cup day one: Rory McIlroy confident Europe can recover from 6-2 down
#Ryder Cup
Shane Lowry tees off during the afternoon Fourball 24/9/2021

Lowry and McIlroy recalled for fourballs with Europe in deep hole

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up