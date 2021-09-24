Ryder Cup disappointment for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry as USA continue dominant start

Rory McIlroy's disappointing start to the 2021 Ryder Cup continued as Team USA drew first blood in the second session at Whistling Straits.

McIlroy and debutant Shane Lowry were beaten 5&3 by Tony Finau and Harris English.

Steve Stricker's Americans made it two wins from two in the second session as Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele defeated Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger on the 17th green.

The two wins mean the US have a 5-1 lead with two matches still on the course in Wisconsin.

“We got unlucky today,” Lowry said. “We probably didn't play our best but we hit some good shots and got bad breaks. I feel like, 80 yards in the middle of the fairway on the last (15th) and they made an easy par. We probably should have given them a better match than we did but it is what it is.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy of Team Europe during their Friday afternoon fourballs match against Tony Finau and Harris English. Picture: Tom Russo/Sportsfile

“Now try to get a couple points in the last few matches, go out tomorrow and give it our best and see if we can get a lead going into the singles.”

Europe stemmed the flow in the third match, Tyrrell Hatton holding his nerve to ensure the Englishman and partner Jon Rahm tied with Bryson Dechambeau and Scottie Scheffler.