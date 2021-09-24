Ryder Cup disappointment for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry as USA continue dominant start

McIlroy lost both his matches on day 1 as Team USA have a strong early lead at Whistling Straits.
Ryder Cup disappointment for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry as USA continue dominant start

Team USA's Dustin Johnson reacts after winning the 11th hole during a four-ball match the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Picture: AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 23:18

Rory McIlroy's disappointing start to the 2021 Ryder Cup continued as Team USA drew first blood in the second session at Whistling Straits.

McIlroy and debutant Shane Lowry were beaten 5&3 by Tony Finau and Harris English.

Steve Stricker's Americans made it two wins from two in the second session as Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele defeated Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger on the 17th green.

The two wins mean the US have a 5-1 lead with two matches still on the course in Wisconsin.

“We got unlucky today,” Lowry said. “We probably didn't play our best but we hit some good shots and got bad breaks. I feel like, 80 yards in the middle of the fairway on the last (15th) and they made an easy par. We probably should have given them a better match than we did but it is what it is.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy of Team Europe during their Friday afternoon fourballs match against Tony Finau and Harris English. Picture: Tom Russo/Sportsfile
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy of Team Europe during their Friday afternoon fourballs match against Tony Finau and Harris English. Picture: Tom Russo/Sportsfile

“Now try to get a couple points in the last few matches, go out tomorrow and give it our best and see if we can get a lead going into the singles.”

Europe stemmed the flow in the third match, Tyrrell Hatton holding his nerve to ensure the Englishman and partner Jon Rahm tied with Bryson Dechambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

More in this section

The 2021 Ryder Cup Matches - Friday Ryder Cup: Under-pressure Europe need heroes to emerge
Padraig Harrington 24/9/2021 'We stuck to the plan': Pádraig Harrington sticks to the script despite early deficit
Ryder Cup Golf Ryder Cup diary: Bryson DeChambeau, the odd ball out, sits out first morning
#Ryder Cup
43rd Ryder Cup - Day One - Whistling Straits

'Unlucky' Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy remain defiant despite big Ryder Cup deficit

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up