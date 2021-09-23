Ryder Cup: Who's hot, who's not? How Europe and USA compare

MOST FEARED

USA: Justin Thomas. He might not be the most intimidating guy, but he plays team golf with a grit and determination that led to a 4-1-0 record in his Ryder Cup debut in France.

EUROPE: Jon Rahm. The reigning US Open champ is world No. 1 thanks to the biggest game on the planet right now. He learned to temper his emotions since his

1-2-0 debut in France.

WHO’S HOT

USA: Patrick Cantlay. A four-time PGA Tour winner this year including his last two starts to claim player of the year honours. Cantlay has finally become the player his amateur record foretold of his destiny.

EUROPE: Rory McIlroy. His game has been rounding into form over the last month and everyone on both teams knows what he’s capable of when his game is in proper form.

CAPTAIN’S GAMBLE

USA: Scottie Scheffler. Steve Stricker left veteran antagonist Patrick Reed on the bench and went with the big-hitting, never-winning Scheffler to fill a specific niche at Whistling Straits.

EUROPE: Ian Poulter. The hero of Medinah has been a more mundane 2-2-2 in his last two Ryder Cups and hasn’t won a tournament since 2018. Nobody, however, is more self-assured.

BEST PARTNERS

USA: Xander Schauffele/Cantlay. Old friends went 2-2 partnered in 2019 Presidents Cup and that was before they were the Olympic gold medalist and reigning FedEx Cup champion.

EUROPE: McIlroy/Viktor Hovland. There’s no more Moliwood and Harrington hasn’t tipped his pairings hand yet, but the energy of McIlroy and the young Norwegian has potential to be electric.

UNSUNG HERO

USA: Daniel Berger. Rookie has a little fire in his belly and would seem to be a natural fit to bring out the best with fellow Florida State University golfer Brooks Koepka.

EUROPE: Shane Lowry. Harrington has faith in his Offaly friend and doesn’t consider him a rookie. His unshakeable persona and solid game should make him a key contributor.

THE UNDERDOGS

USA: Harris English. Perhaps the least heralded rookie in the teams, English isn’t a player that anyone fears. A self-described “Swiss Army knife,” he could be a steady partner for anyone.

EUROPE: Bernd Wiesberger. He stepped up when he had to qualify for the team on deadline. The big-hitting Austrian could step up to be the surprise contributor the way

Nicolas Colsaerts was in 2012.

BIGGEST HEADACHE

USA: Bryson DeChambeau. The mad bomber when 0-3 in France and 0-1-1 in Presidents Cup and has never been trusted to play foursomes. But if his game is on, watch out.

EUROPE: Tyrrell Hatton. He went 1-2 as a rookie in France, splitting his foursomes matches with Paul Casey. His volatile personality and game could go either way this week.

THE LINCHPIN

USA: Dustin Johnson. Former world No. 1 isn’t flashy, but the US team desperately needs him to lead by example with points on a course where he nearly won the 2010 PGA.

EUROPE: Sergio Garcia. Channeling the spirit of countryman Seve Ballesteros, the 10-time Ryder Cupper has been whispering encouragement in the ear of every European teammate.

SOPHOMORE BAROMETER

USA: Tony Finau. He went 2-1 in his debut in Paris, and how he plays this week could be the difference between winning and losing for the American team. His big game should thrive on Straits.

EUROPE: Matt Fitzpatrick. 0-2 as a rookie at Hazeltine in 2016 (lost foursomes match with Henrik Stenson), he’s matured into a player Harrington needs to have step up this week.

TEAM SPIRIT

USA: DeChambeau. Without its Captain America, Stricker doesn’t have a lot of emotive players outside the pairing of Thomas and Jordan Spieth. If he delivers, DeChambeau’s raw power could whip up fans.

EUROPE: Viktor Hovland. There’s no shortage of passionate leaders, but the young Hovland seems poised to take the chest-thumping, fist-pumping torch from Poulter and Garcia.

DID YOU KNOW?

USA: Eight of the 12 American players (as well as four of the eight GB&I Europeans) previously competed in the Walker Cup matches as amateurs.

EUROPE: The prior experience of this European team is more than three times the Americans: 38-12 in Ryder Cups; 156-48 in matches played; and 89-25 in total points won.