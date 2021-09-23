In pictures: Ryder Cup stars and their partners treated to glitzy gala dinner ahead of event

For the European Ryder Cup team led by Pádraig Harrington going into this weekend's event, it is not just golf that takes place in Wisconsin in the days leading up to the tournament.
There are formalities that go along with the occasion and a lot of those involve dealing with media and corporate responsibilities, last night offered the players - and their partners - the opportunity to their hair down ahead of the event.
The stars of the 43rd Ryder Cup were treated to a gala dinner last night at The American Club in Kohler ahead of Friday's opening matches.