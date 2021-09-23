In pictures: Ryder Cup stars and their partners treated to glitzy gala dinner ahead of event

For the European Ryder Cup team led by Pádraig Harrington going into this weekend's event, it is not just golf that takes place at the huge event in Wisconsin.
Team Captain Padraig Harrington of Ireland and Europe and wife Caroline Harrington pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

For the European Ryder Cup team led by Pádraig Harrington going into this weekend's event, it is not just golf that takes place in Wisconsin in the days leading up to the tournament.

There are formalities that go along with the occasion and a lot of those involve dealing with media and corporate responsibilities, last night offered the players - and their partners - the opportunity to their hair down ahead of the event.

The stars of the 43rd Ryder Cup were treated to a gala dinner last night at The American Club in Kohler ahead of Friday's opening matches.

Team Captain Padraig Harrington of Ireland and Europe and wife Caroline Harrington pose for a photo during the Team Europe Gala Dinner prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Sergio Garcia of Spain and team Europe and wife Angela Akins Garcia. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy of team Europe and wife Erica Stoll. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Shane Lowry of Ireland and team Europe and wife Wendy Honner. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Tommy Fleetwood of England and team Europe and wife Clare Fleetwood. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Paul Casey of England and team Europe and wife Pollyanna Woodward. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Viktor Hovland of Norway and team Europe poses with Angela Akins Garcia and Emma Lofgren. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Jon Rahm of Spain and team Europe and wife Kelley Cahill. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Ian Poulter of England and team Europe and wife Katie Poulter. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Tyrrell Hatton of England and team Europe and wife Emily Braisher. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Lee Westwood of England and team Europe and wife Helen Storey. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Helen Storey, Irene Scholz, Angela Akins Garcia, Diane Antonopoulos, Katie Poulter, Emma Lofgren, Pollyanna Woodward, Kelley Cahill, Kristin Stape, Caroline Harrington, Erica Stoll, Emily Braisher, Wendy Honner, Clare Fleetwood and Ebba Karlsson. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Vice-captain Henrik Stenson of Sweden and team Europe and wife Emma Lofgren. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Vice-captain Luke Donald of England and team Europe and wife Diane Antonopoulos. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
Vice-captain Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland and team Europe and wife Kristin Stape. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images
