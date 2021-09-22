Shane Lowry inspired by childhood memories of Irish Ryder Cup deeds

Shane Lowry is determined to make up for lost time, set to make his Ryder Cup debut at the age of 34, having come close to qualifying five years ago.

"I'm just happy to be here," Lowry said, "it shows how difficult it is to make a Ryder Cup team. I've had a pretty good career up to this point.

"You want to win majors and compete at the highest level and golf, for the most part, is an individual sport.

"But as an Irish player growing up you've watched the Ryder Cup and all the great Irish players and it is something I really wanted to do and had to do if I wanted to be up there with those guys when you are talking about great golfers.

"I felt I let it slip in 2016, I didn't play great towards the end of that campaign.

"Obviously I needed a pick at the end of the day (to make this team) but I'm grateful Paddy (Padraig Harrington) has put his trust in me."

Lowry insists he does not feel any additional burden having been selected by his good friend Harrington.

"You can't feel any more pressure than there will be out there Friday, Saturday and Sunday," he added.

"Obviously I'm a captain's pick but I was very close to making the team, I was first man out and I felt I deserved a pick.

"I feel like I deserve to be here, if I didn't it might feel different."

Three years ago Tommy Fleetwood won four points with Francesco Molinari on the first two days but lost his singles match to Tony Finau.

Molinari did not qualify for the team this year and his 'Moliwood' partner from Paris is trying to move on.

"Of course, like anyone who hasn't played or hasn't qualified, he would have loved to have been here," he said.

"I speak to him all the time and he is a massive supporter to the team and he will be this week.

"It's memories that I and that team will have for a lifetime and hopefully we will do the same in this one.

"Moliwood was a great name. (But) Moliwood was in Paris and people are maybe overly focused on it.

"It is not around this week but also we have an unbelievable team and I can't wait to partner up with whomever that may be.

"For me it is another Ryder Cup with a bunch of guys from Paris and some new guys but everyone is made to feel at home within Team Europe."

Ahead of the event, some comments from Brooks Koepka raised questions about the dynamic within the American team and rookie Xander Schauffele admits there is a different feel from regular Tour events.

Schauffele said: "There is obviously pressure to play well and as a team we share that. From previous experience in the Presidents Cup, a loss is heavy but you can be uplifted by team-mates as well.

"It is whatever you make of it but it is nice to have team-mates. All the guys on the team are enemies most of the year but for this one week we all share our thoughts and are pulling for each other. We all want to win. We stand under one flag and for one cause."

Another Ryder Cup debutant, FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay, finds the team element a refreshing change from the usual tournament routine.

Cantlay said: "I think bonding with the guys and having them on your side is really cool. Golf misses that.

"Having those guys on your side for a common goal lets everyone's guard down a bit. They can be more of themselves. We see these people all the time without really having a conversation with them."

World number two Dustin Johnson, who is playing his fifth Ryder Cup, feels there is a different vibe in the American team room this time.

He said: "It is definitely a little different, with us all being a little younger, but we still have a lot of experience. The dynamic is great. We all get along and have had a great time so far.

"It is going to be a great week. We are going to have to play well to win but I feel everyone has got us set up in the right way to be successful."

Johnson, 37, is the most experienced member of the team.

He said: "Being the oldest by a few years is a little strange for me. I guess I am the veteran on the team but all the guys are good players so I don't really have to do much."