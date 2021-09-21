Justin Thomas has no issue wearing former sponsor Ralph Lauren

Justin Thomas insists there was “never a discussion” about him wearing Ralph Lauren clothing during the Ryder Cup after he was dropped by his former sponsor earlier this year.

Ralph Lauren ended their relationship with the former world number one after he used a homophobic slur during the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January.

Thomas was heard using the derogatory word towards himself after missing a par putt on the fourth hole of his third round at Kapalua.

The 28-year-old apologised after the round and also addressed the issue ahead of his debut in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship later that month.

“It’s humiliating. It’s embarrassing. It’s not me,” Thomas said. “It’s not a word that I use, but for some reason it was in there. And that’s what I’m trying to figure out as to why it was in there.

“It’s going to be a part of this process and training programme or whatever I need to do, not only to prove to myself but to prove to my sponsors and prove to those people that don’t know who I am, that that is indeed not the person I am.”

Asked about the issue at Whistling Straits yesterday, Thomas said — “My priorities are a lot more than the clothes that I’m wearing this week. It’s about trying to earn a point for Team USA and earn as many as I can and it was never even a discussion until just now.”